There's a lot riding on the Redmi Note 5 considering its predecessor was the best-selling device in India last year.

Xiaomi had a groundbreaking year in 2017, and a lot of that had to do with the Redmi Note 4. Launched last January, the phone went on to become the best-selling device in the country in 2017, breaking sales records for Xiaomi and catapulting it to the summit of the Indian handset market.

As such, there's a lot riding on the Redmi Note 5, the upcoming budget workhorse from the Chinese manufacturer. Here's what we know so far about the phone.

It will come with an 18:9 display

With the Redmi 5 series bringing the 18:9 form factor to the budget segment, it's guaranteed we'll see a similar display on the Redmi Note 5. In fact, it's entirely likely that the same panel will make its way to the Redmi Note 5.

Xiaomi significantly expanded its product portfolio last year, and in doing so reused components — like the camera sensors and displays — in several devices. That's likely to continue this year, so we could see a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 on the Note 5.

Powered by Snapdragon 630/636

Xiaomi turned to the Snapdragon 625 for a majority of phones in its budget portfolio, with the manufacturer professing its love to the chipset for its combination of energy efficiency and performance. With the Snapdragon 630 now widely available, it's likely we'll see the newer chipset in the Redmi Note 5.

Rumors out of China have suggested that there will be two variants of the Redmi Note 5: one powered by the Snapdragon 630 and the other featuring the Snapdragon 636. We'll have to wait and see how it pans out, but Xiaomi phones have never been short on power, so we are set to see an upgrade in this area from the Redmi Note 4.

Elsewhere, the Redmi Note 5 is likely to retain the 4GB RAM/64GB storage combination, with base models offering 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The battery is also likely to be unchanged from the 4100mAh unit we saw last year.

Dual rear cameras are a certainty

Xiaomi has already introduced dual rear cameras in the budget segment with the Android One-based Mi A1 last year, so it's entirely possible we'll see the same this time around on the Redmi Note 5.

The Chinese manufacturer has stated that camera quality will be a key priority this year, so it'll be interesting to see the imaging features on offer with the Redmi Note 5. For context, Xiaomi's focus on battery life in years past led to devices like the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4, which offered two days' worth of usage on a full charge.

Official launch scheduled for later this month

Xiaomi has sent out invites to the media for a launch event on February 14, and the teaser suggests the device will be the Redmi Note 5. The 5 in the invite could be alluding to either the Redmi 5 or the Redmi Note 5, but my guess is on the latter.

The Redmi Note 4 was the best-selling phone in India last year, and with the device making its debut on January 19, 2017, we're long overdue a successor. And while the Redmi lineup primarily focused on the entry-level tier in the country, it's the Redmi Note series that is the catalyst for the brand in the budget segment.

Furthermore, Xiaomi isn't shy to unveil an all-new product on the Indian stage, as we've seen last year. Either way, we'll find out more about the device on February 14.

Pricing could remain unchanged

Xiaomi pioneered the model of selling phones at near-manufacturing cost, and it doesn't look like the manufacturer is going to change its stance now. We'll have to wait until the official launch to know about pricing information, but early rumors have suggested that the phone will debut at the same price point as its predecessor.

With the 4GB variant of the Redmi Note 4 debuting at ₹12,999 ($202), we may get to see a Redmi Note 5 model with a similar 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration retailing at that $200 price point. Doing so would certainly drum up excitement in the device, but we'll have to wait a week to know more.

As for availability, it's unlikely the phone will be sold outside Asian markets. Xiaomi has said that it will eventually sell its phones in the U.S., but the manufacturer isn't ready for a Stateside launch just yet.

