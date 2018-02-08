Flipkart gets exclusive rights to sell Xiaomi's upcoming budget phone in India.

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Redmi Note 5 in India on February 14, and the device will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The retailer took to social media — and set up a microsite to tease the upcoming launch, and the clues included within are the clearest hint yet that we'll see the Redmi Note 5 and not the Redmi 5 series next week.

Thanks @gauravkapur. Looks like everyone is excited about @XiaomiIndia's all-rounder that's a 5/5. Tune in to Flipkart on 14th Feb, 12 noon to find out who it is. #WhoIsTheAllRounder https://t.co/KO6jyUWq46 pic.twitter.com/z5bDbJIH6n — Flipkart (@Flipkart) February 8, 2018

The Redmi Note 5 is likely to feature an 18:9 display, along with a Snapdragon 630/636, dual rear cameras, and 4100mAh battery. Its predecessor was the best-selling device in the country last week, so there's considerable excitement over the arrival of the Redmi Note 5.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: What we know so far

Although Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 exclusively on Flipkart last year, the device made its way to other e-commerce sites as well as the Mi.com portal and thousands of retail stores across the country. With Xiaomi clearly pushing for a more aggressive offline strategy, we'll likely see the same this year as well.

The launch event is scheduled for February 14, and I'll be on the ground in New Delhi to bring you all the details from the announcement. In the meantime, here's Xiaomi's teaser for the upcoming budget phone: