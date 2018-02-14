At a media event in New Delhi, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 5 for the Indian market. The phone is a re-branded version of the Redmi 5 Plus , which made its debut in China last December.

The Redmi Note 5 shares the same internal hardware as its predecessor , including a Snapdragon 625 chipset, and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. The biggest change is the 18:9 display, which has a resolution of 2160x1080. Xiaomi also introduced a 12MP camera at the back with larger 1.25um pixel size, and while the phone has the same 5MP front shooter as last year, it is now accompanied by an LED flash.

As the internal hardware is identical to what we saw last year with the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 5 at the same price point. That means the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will retail for just ₹9,999, and the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage set to cost ₹11,999 in the country.

If you've already bought the Redmi Note 4 last year and are looking for an upgrade, then the Redmi Note 5 Pro should be at the top of your list. The phone comes with the same 18:9 display and 4000mAh battery as the Redmi Note 5, but is powered by a faster Snapdragon 636 chipset and offers up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, all for just ₹16,999.

There's also a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that retails for ₹13,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro also has a 20MP selfie camera with LED flash and 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras. Hit up the links below for more on the Redmi Note 5 series in India, as well as the Mi TV 4: