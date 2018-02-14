Xiaomi introduced two new models in the Redmi Note series today, with the Redmi Note 5 taking over from last year's Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro aimed at enthusiast users. After overtaking Samsung to become the largest smartphone vendor in the country, Xiaomi is now looking to consolidate its position at the top.

The Redmi Note 5 shares the same hardware as its predecessor, with the main difference being the 18:9 display at the front. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, meanwhile, introduces a lot of firsts for the series — it is the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 platform, the first with a dual rear camera configuration, and the first to feature a 20MP selfie camera. It's time to see how the new arrivals stack up against the Redmi Note 4.

As you can make out from the specs, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is the more interesting of the two devices Xiaomi introduced in the country. The phone will be sold in two variants: a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ₹13,999, and another variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for ₹16,999.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 5 is slotting in at the same price bracket as the Redmi Note 4, with the 3GB version offering 32GB of storage retailing for ₹9,999 and the 4GB model with 64GB of storage available for ₹11,999.

