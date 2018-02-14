Xiaomi introduced two new models in the Redmi Note series today, with the Redmi Note 5 taking over from last year's Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro aimed at enthusiast users. After overtaking Samsung to become the largest smartphone vendor in the country, Xiaomi is now looking to consolidate its position at the top.
The Redmi Note 5 shares the same hardware as its predecessor, with the main difference being the 18:9 display at the front. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, meanwhile, introduces a lot of firsts for the series — it is the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 platform, the first with a dual rear camera configuration, and the first to feature a 20MP selfie camera. It's time to see how the new arrivals stack up against the Redmi Note 4.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs. Redmi Note 5 vs. Redmi Note 4
|Category
|Redmi Note 5 Pro
|Redmi Note 5
|Redmi Note 4
|Operating System
|MIUI 9.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|MIUI 9.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|MIUI 9.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.99-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160x1080) IPS LCD panel
403ppi pixel density
450nits maximum brightness
|5.99-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160x1080) IPS LCD panel
403ppi pixel density
450nits maximum brightness
|5.5-inch 1080p (1920x1080) IPS LCD panel
401ppi pixel density
|SoC
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Eight Kryo 260 cores up to 1.8GHz
14nm
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Eight Cortex A53 cores at 2.0GHz
14nm
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Eight Cortex A53 cores at 2.0GHz
14nm
|GPU
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|3GB/4GB
|2GB/3GB/4GB
|Storage
|64GB/64GB
microSD slot up to 128GB
|32GB/64GB
microSD slot up to 128GB
|32GB/32GB/64GB
microSD slot up to 128GB
|Rear camera
|12MP with 1.25um pixel size and f/2.2 lens + 5MP with 1.12um pixel size and f/2,0 lens
PDAF, LED flash
1080p video recording
|12MP with 1.25um pixel size and f/2.2 lens
PDAF, LED flash
1080p video recording
|13MP with f/2.0 lens
PDAF, LED flash
1080p video recording
|Front shooter
|20MP with LED Selfie light
1080p video recording
beautify 4.0
|5MP with LED light
1080p video recording
Beautify 3.0
|5MP with f/2.0 lens
720p video recording
|Connectivity
|LTE with VoLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS
Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster
|LTE with VoLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS
Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster
|LTE with VoLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS
Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster
|Networks
|LTE: 1/3/5/40/41
GSM: 2/3/5/8
WCDMA: 1/2/5/8
|LTE: 1/3/5/40/41
GSM: 2/3/5/8
WCDMA: 1/2/5/8
|LTE: 1/3/5/40/41
GSM: 2/3/5/8
WCDMA: 1/2/5/8
|Battery
|4000mAh battery
Fast charging (5V/2A)
|4000mAh battery
Fast charging (5V/2A)
|4100mAh battery
Fast charging (5V/2A)
|Fingerprint
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|158.6 × 75.4 × 8.05mm
|158.5×75.45×8.05mm
|151 x 76 x 8.3mm
|Weight
|181g
|180g
|175g
|Colors
|Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, Black
|Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, Black
|Gold, Dark Grey, Matte Black
As you can make out from the specs, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is the more interesting of the two devices Xiaomi introduced in the country. The phone will be sold in two variants: a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ₹13,999, and another variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for ₹16,999.
Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 5 is slotting in at the same price bracket as the Redmi Note 4, with the 3GB version offering 32GB of storage retailing for ₹9,999 and the 4GB model with 64GB of storage available for ₹11,999.
