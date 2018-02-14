With the Redmi Note 5 turning out to be an iterative upgrade, Xiaomi is rolling out a Pro variant aimed at enthusiast users. If you've been waiting to pick up a new budget phone, there's plenty to like here.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first device to be powered by the Snapdragon 626 mobile platform, which brings Kryo cores to the 6xx series. The phone is also the first to introduce dual rear cameras to the Redmi series. There's a 12MP + 5MP camera configuration at the back, with the secondary sensor creating a depth effect for shots.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is set to go on sale starting later this month. There are two versions to choose from: a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will retail for ₹13,999, and the version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will set you back ₹16,999.

You'll be able to pick up the first two variants from Flipkart as well as Mi.com, as well as Mi Home stores and Xiaomi's retail partners across India. The 6GB model will be making its debut at a later date in the country.

