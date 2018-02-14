Alongside the Redmi Note 5 , Xiaomi introduced a Pro variant dubbed the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone has a lot of firsts going for it — it is the first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 636, and the first in the Redmi Note seriers to offer 6GB of RAM and dual rear cameras.

The design itself is identical to that of the Redmi Note 5, with the only major difference being the dual rear camera at the back. Unlike the Mi A1 , the cameras are arrayed vertically, and jut out from the frame of the device.

It is also the first in this series to offer a 20MP front camera with an LED flash module. Xiaomi introduced its first phone with a selfie flash last year in the Redmi Y1 , and with both the Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro featuring a similar flash module at the front, it looks like the feature is here to stay.

As we're on the subject of the Mi A1, the primary 12MP camera on the Redmi Note 5 Pro is also the same resolution at 12MP, but it is a newer sensor. The secondary 5MP shooter is used to create a depth effect, and enables portrait mode.

In terms of the internal hardware, this is the first time we're seeing the Snapdragon 636 in action, and having used the Redmi Note 5 Pro for over five days, I can say that it is significantly faster than the Redmi Note 5. AnTuTu is a favorite among Xiaomi users, and in the synthetic benchmark the Redmi Note 5 Pro posted a score of 113,004, vastly outpacing Redmi Note 4's 77,296.

The phone also has an 18:9 display with an FHD+ resolution of 2160x1080, which is identical to that of the standard Redmi Note 5. Other specs include a 4000mAh battery — also the same as the Redmi Note 5, microUSB charging port, IR blaster, and a 3.5mm jack.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro will be sold in two variants: a base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ₹13,999, and a variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ₹16,999.

The phone will go on sale later this month at Flipkart, and will be available at Mi Home stores across the country. The hardware on offer certainly makes it a worthwhile upgrade if you're currently using the Redmi Note 4, and at just ₹2,000 more than the standard version of the Redmi Note 5, it's a no-brainer if you're in the market for a new device.

Will you be picking up the Redmi Note 5 Pro? Share your thoughts in the comments.