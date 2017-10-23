Xiaomi's upcoming budget phone will feature an 18:9 display with thin bezels.

The Redmi Note 4 turned out to be one of the most popular devices in the budget segment this year, and it looks like Xiaomi is all set to announce a successor. A phone bearing model number MEE7 has made its way through TENAA, and the device in question is likely to be the Redmi Note 5. Based on the images in the listing, Xiaomi is looking to switch to an 18:9 display with thin bezels for its upcoming budget phone.

The design itself at the back looks very similar to that of the Redmi Note 4, and while we've seen Xiaomi introduce dual cameras in the budget segment with the Mi A1, it looks like the Redmi Note 5 will feature a single rear camera.

The TENAA listing also gives us a detailed look at the specs, with the Redmi Note 5 set to feature a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, 3GB/4GB of RAM, 32GB and 64GB storage options, microSD slot, hybrid dual SIM card slot, 12MP camera at the back, 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 4000mAh battery.

There's no mention of the chipset, but with this year's phone powered by the Snapdragon 625, it's not too unreasonable to assume that the Redmi Note 5 will feature the Snapdragon 630. The phone has dimensions of 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05mm, and weighs 179g. On the software front, the device will run MIUI 9 atop Android 7.1.2.

The Redmi Note 4 enabled Xiaomi to become the second-largest handset maker in India in 2017, and the brand is undoubtedly looking to continue that momentum going into 2018. We're light on details regarding an official launch, but we'll let you know once we have more information. In the meantime, let us know what you're looking forward to with the Redmi Note 5 in the comments.