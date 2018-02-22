Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro in India on February 14, and both models are now available for purchase in the country. The Redmi Note 5 starts off at just ₹9,999 for the 3GB variant with 32GB of storage, with the Redmi Note 5 Pro coming in at ₹13,999 for the version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Both phones feature 5.99-inch 18:9 displays and come with 4000mAh batteries that offer class-leading battery life. They're also running MIUI 9 out of the box, but the ROM is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and not Oreo.

As a refresher, the Redmi Note 5 retains most of the internal hardware as its predecessor, but you do get a significantly improved 12MP camera at the back. Other hardware includes a Snapdragon 625 chipset, 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (for ₹11,999), and a 5MP front shooter with LED flash.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is the more interesting option, as it is the first phone in the world to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 platform. If the early benchmarks are any indication, it is a performance beast. The Redmi Note 5 Pro also has dual cameras at the back, and they're fantastic.

In addition to the dual rear cameras, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 20MP front camera with LED flash and the latest version of Beautify, which automatically removes blemishes from selfies. The phone also has Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 5.0, and while there's no USB-C or fast charging, the rest of the features more than make up for it.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ₹13,999, and Xiaomi is also releasing a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ₹16,999. The 6GB option will be making its debut at a later date, but you can pick up the 4GB variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro right now.

Considering the Redmi Note 5 Pro costs just ₹2,000 more than the 4GB model of the Redmi Note 5, you're better off getting the former. You get a much better camera (both front and rear), and the Snapdragon 636 platform makes it the fastest device in the budget segment today.

