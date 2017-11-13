Xiaomi's bestseller gets an enticing price cut in India.

The Redmi Note 4 made its debut in India ten months ago, and went on to become the best-selling phone in the country. It isn't hard to see why the Redmi Note 4 was so well-received in the market: featuring a Snapdragon 625 and a 4100mAh battery, the phone offered decent performance and class-leading battery life, while undercutting the likes of the Moto G5 Plus.

The Redmi Note 4 variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage launched for ₹12,999, and starting today, the phone is available for ₹11,999, a discount of ₹1,000. Xiaomi has mentioned that it is a permanent price cut, making the device that much more alluring to buyers.

We are announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1,000 on India's #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4. 4GB + 64GB variant now at ₹ 11,999!



The discount is valid on both the 4GB variant and the model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, which is now available for ₹9,999. That's incidentally the same price as the version with 2GB of RAM, which will likely be discontinued in the market.

Hit up Flipkart from the link below to get your hands on the Redmi Note 4 for just ₹9,999.

