At this point, it's safe to assume that the Redmi Note 3 won't be updated to Nougat.

When Xiaomi launched MIUI 9 late last year, it announced that the update would be available to over 40 devices in its portfolio, ranging all the way back to the 2012 Mi 2. The manufacturer is now working its way down the list, with the Redmi Note 3 becoming the latest device to receive the MIUI 9 stable ROM.

While it's a commendable effort by Xiaomi to roll out the update to most phones released within the last four years, the company isn't doing nearly enough to update the platform versions on these devices. Case in point: although the Redmi Note 3 is picking up the latest MIUI 9.2 build, the ROM is still based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and not Nougat. Considering the time it took for the phone to make the switch to MIUI 9, it's unlikely we'll see Nougat make its way onto the device.

MIUI 9 comes with a host of new features: the notification pane has been reworked, there's a new video editor and an image editor that can remove background elements from photos, and split-screen multitasking is now built into the ROM. That said, it's a shame that the phone will not be updated to Nougat.

Xiaomi is rolling out the MIUI 9.2.4.0.MHOMIEK build in phases, so it may take a few days to receive the update on your Redmi Note 3. Alongside MIUI 9.2, the update also includes the January 1, 2018 security patch.