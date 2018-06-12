Xiaomi unveiled its 2018 flagship at the end of last month, and the brand has now turned its attention once again to the entry-lvel segment. The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A feature noticeable improvements from their predecessors, including 18:9 panels, faster hardware, and dual cameras (on the Redmi 6). Both phones run MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, enabling AI-assisted face unlock and navigation gestures. Here's what you need to know about Xiaomi's latest entry-level phones. Xiaomi Redmi 6: 5.45-inch 18:9 panel with dual rear cameras

The Redmi 6 is the more interesting of the two devices, as it sports dual cameras at the back. The phone has a 12MP primary sensor joined by a secondary 5MP module, and like of the rest of Xiaomi's portfolio, the device gets AI-assisted features for portrait mode and beautify filters. Other specs include a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720) display, 2.0GHz octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB options with a dedicated microSD card slot along with dual SIM card slots, 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/g, Bluetooth 4.2, MicroUSB, and a 3000mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi 6A: 13MP camera and 3000mAh battery