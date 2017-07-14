It looks like the Redmi 5 will be quite the upgrade.

A series of photos leaked on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo purport to show off Xiaomi's upcoming phone in the Redmi series. Dubbed the Redmi 5, the phone is expected to be offered in two versions: a model powered by the 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 and a variant running the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630.

The Snapdragon 625 variant is said to offer 3GB of RAM along with storage configurations of 16GB and 32GB, while the Snapdragon 630 version will be available in three configurations: a base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, a model with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage, and finally a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

Other specs include a 5.0-inch Full HD display, microSD slot, 16MP camera, 5MP front camera, Category 12 LTE modem, and a 3680mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. On the software side of things, the phone is said to offer MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The leak also details the pricing, with the base variant powered by the Snapdragon 625 set to retail for as low as $125 (¥859). The model with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and the Snapdragon 630 is set to retail for the equivalent of $190 (¥1,299).

No word on availability, but with Xiaomi set to unveil MIUI 9 next month in China, we could see the Redmi 5 make its debut at that event. The Redmi series forms the entry-level tier for Xiaomi, and with the upcoming model moving to the Snapdragon 625, it's likely the Redmi Note 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 platform.

Who's looking forward to the Redmi 5?