After launching the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India last month, Xiaomi is now introducing an entry-level option in the Redmi series that brings the 18:9 form factor to an even more affordable price point. The Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720) 18:9 display and is powered by the Snapdragon 450 chipset. The phone is set to go on sale starting March 20 for just ₹7,999 ($125).

The Redmi 5 is in fact the smaller variant of the Redmi Note 5, which is sold as the Redmi 5 Plus in China. As such, the phone shares the same design aesthetic as the Redmi Note 5 series. Here's what you need to know about the Redmi 5 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Price in India

Xiaomi is going to sell the Redmi 5 in three variants in India, with prices starting off at just ₹7,999. That's for the model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Here's the breakdown of pricing of the Redmi 5 in India:

2GB + 16GB: ₹7,999 ($125)

3GB + 32GB: ₹8,999 ($140)

4GB + 64GB: ₹10,999 ($170)

The Redmi 5 will go on sale starting March 20 at Xiaomi's own portal as well as Amazon India and Mi Home retail stores across the country. Xiaomi has also stated that the Redmi 5 will go on sale through its offline partners in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs. Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi sells a lot of phones in the budget segment, creating a lot of overlap between models. The 2GB variant of the Redmi 5 is enticing considering it costs a mere ₹7,999, but it doesn't make as much sense to go for the 32GB or 64GB models considering the Redmi Note 5 costs just ₹1,000 more.

The 32GB Redmi Note 5 is available for ₹9,999 ($155), and the 64GB model with 4GB of RAM is retailing for ₹11,999 ($185).

With the Redmi Note 5, you're getting a larger 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 2160x1080, Snapdragon 625, and a huge 4000mAh battery that easily lasts two days on a full charge. Seeing as how it is just ₹1,000 more than the Redmi 5, the larger Redmi Note 5 is a much better option if you're in the market for a new budget device.

