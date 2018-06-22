You may not be all that familiar with Xiaomi if you live in the U.S., but for folks in China, India, and other parts of the globe, Xiaomi is one of the most popular consumer technology brands in the business. Xiaomi crafts a variety of gadgets and gizmos, ranging from laptops, smart vacuums, and even electric bicycles, but its bread and butter lies with smartphones. Each year sees Xiaomi kick out a heap of phones, and because of this, keeping track of what's available and what's still down the pipeline can be a chore. To help keep you in the loop, here's a list of everything the company's coming out within 2018. The phones we're still expecting Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Ever since 2016, Xiaomi's Mi Mix series has easily been the most interesting in its entire portfolio. The company kicked off the bezel-less trend in 2016 with the first Mi Mix, followed it up in 2017 with the Mi Mix 2, and this year, we're expecting Xiaomi to keep the trend going with the Mi Mix 3. We're still waiting for the rumor mill to get going for the Mix 3, but based on past releases, we should see the phone come out between October and December. The price tag will be big, the bezels will be thin, and the specs will be overly powerful. With so many other phones trying to shrink bezel sizes, it'll be interesting to see if Xiaomi succumbs to the notch on the Mi Mix 3 or tries something a bit more experimental similar to the Vivo NEX. Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2 is expected to be the global version of the already-released Mi 6X, so while there won't be any real surprises here, there's one big differentiator that'll make the Mi A2 stand apart from its sibling — its software. Similar to its predecessor, the Mi A2 is expected to ship with Android One. In addition to fast updates and regular security patches, this also means a completely stock build of Android instead of Xiaomi's own MIUI interface. Last year's Mi A1 was announced in early September, so that's likely when we'll learn more about the Mi A2. The phones that have been released Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

One of the first phones Xiaomi released in 2018 was the Redmi Note 5, and it did a great job at setting the stage for the rest of the company's portfolio for the rest of the year. Launched in February, the Redmi Note 5 has an 18:9 display with slim bezels and a 2160 x 1080 resolution. It measures in at 5.99-inches and uses a pretty good LCD panel. The 12MP camera on the back is the same one found on the Mi A1 and it's powered by the capable Snapdragon 625. Add all that together with a beefy 4,000 mAh battery, and you end up with one well-rounded package. In regards to price, the Redmi Note 5 retails for ₹9,999 (around $146) for the model with 3GB RAM, but you can step up to a 4GB RAM option that costs ₹11,999 ($176). Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Everything you need to know Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Shortly after the Note 5 was released, the Note 5 Pro followed it up as a more powerful smartphone that still came in at a price point that's manageable for most people. The display is the exact same one found on the regular Note 5 but it swaps out the Snapdragon 625 for the more powerful 636. You also get more RAM with your choice between 4GB and a whopping 6GB! As for the camera situation, Xiaomi keeps the 12MP rear camera from the Note 5 but pairs it with a second 5MP lens on the Note 5 Pro. The dual camera setup allows the Note 5 Pro to pull-off the famous portrait style shots that have been huge in 2018, and when you're ready to take selfies, you'll find an impressive 20MP camera up front. The Note 5 Pro is a bit more expensive with a starting price of ₹13,999 / $205 with 4GB RAM (₹16,999 / $249 for 6GB RAM), but it still offers a tremendous amount of value considering all the tech packed inside. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: King of the hill Xiaomi Redmi 5

If you like what you're seeing with the Note 5 and Note 5 Pro but still wish they were a bit cheaper, Xiaomi's got a solution in the form of the Redmi 5. The Redmi 5 costs just ₹7,999 (about $125) and punches way above its asking price. Design-wise, the Redmi 5 is very similar to the Redmi Note 5. There's an 18:9 5.7-inch 1440 x 720 IPS LCD display and very slim bezels. The rear camera is a single 12MP sensor and has a 5MP camera on the front for all your selfies. Under the hood, the Redmi 5 offers the Snapdragon 450, 2, 3, or 4GB RAM, and a 3,300 mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi 5 launches in India: Everything you need to know Xiaomi Black Shark

Gaming phones have recently become a popular niche in the Android space, and trying to best the Razer Phone, Xiaomi released the Black Shark in mid-April. Right off the bat, the Black Shark impresses with a totally unique design that helps it stand out from all of Xiaomi's other phones. The black and green color combo is stunning to look at, and the X-style layout on the back is supposed to make the phone easier to grip and hold onto during an intense gaming session. Some of the specs include a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and a 12MP + 20MP camera combo on the back. Oh, and did I mention the Black Shark even has its own liquid cooling system? The starting price for the Xiaomi Black Shark is about $480, so while it's not cheap, is a lot more affordable than Razer's $800 competition. Xiaomi's $480 Black Shark gaming phone is designed to take on the Razer Phone Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Before we (hopefully) get our hands on the Mi Mix 3 later in the year, Xiaomi decided to throw a bone to hold us over with the Mi Mix 2S. The Mi Mix 2S is nearly identical to the Mi Mix 2, but it offers a few key upgrades under the hood that make it a vastly better product. First and foremost, the Mi Mix 2S has Qualcomm's impressive Snapdragon 845 at the heart of it. The 845 is one of the best mobile processors on the market right now, and because of it and 6 or 8GB RAM, the Mi MIx 2S absolutely flies. The 2S also comes with dual 12MP cameras on the back (the second of which is a 2x telephoto lens), 3,400 mAh battery, Android Oreo, and was the very first Xiaomi phone to ship with wireless charging. Pricing starts out at $530, and considering the Mi Mix 2S' futuristic design and bleeding-edge specs, that's a steal. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S preview: Great hardware backed by vastly improved software Xiaomi Mi 6X

The Xiaomi Mi 6X is yet another mid-range / budget phone from the company, but there's one aspect that makes it particularly interesting. Later in the year, the Mi 6X will be re-released as the Mi A2 with Android One. Android One is an initiative Google's been running for a couple years now, and all phones that are part of it ship with a stock build of Android and often get quick updates to new software versions and security patches. All of the hardware from the 6X will carry over the A2, and boy is there some good stuff to talk about. The Mi 6X comes equipped with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 processor, up to 6GB RAM, and a 3,010 mAh battery. Other notable specs include 12MP + 20MP cameras on the back, Bluetooth 5.0, and an IR blaster. Pricing starts out at around $250 for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and maxes out at $315 if you opt for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Xiaomi Mi 6X offers upgraded cameras and Snapdragon 660 for just $250 Xiaomi Redmi S2 / Y2

The next phone on our list goes by the Redmi S2 or Redmi Y2 depending on where you buy it, and it essentially takes the design of the Mi 6X, downgrades a few of the specs, and cuts the price to make it even more affordable. You'll still find a 5.99-inch 18:9 screen around front, but the resolution is dropped down to 1440 x 720. There are dual 12MP + 5MP cameras on the back, 16MP front-facing camera, Snapdragon 625, and your choice of 3 or 4GB RAM. Pricing for the Redmi S2 / Y2 starts at just $146. See at Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi's often been notorious for taking heavy inspiration from Apple for some of its products, and that theme is on full display with the Mi 8. The Mi 8 was very clearly inspired by the iPhone X, featuring a wide notch at the top of the 6.21-inch 2248 x 1080 AMOLED screen and dual cameras on the back (12MP + 12MP) in a vertical setup with an LED flash separating them in the middle. It's not subtle in the slightest, but then again, it's not a bad look at all. Internal specs for the Mi 8 include the Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, 20MP front-facing camera, and a 3,400 mAh battery. Xiaomi even included an infrared lens in the notch to mimic Apple's FaceID. The Xiaomi Mi 8 starts at $420, and along with it, you can pick up the Explorer Edition for $580 that comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and transparent glass back. The Xiaomi Mi 8 is a blatant iPhone X ripoff with a full-sized notch Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Alongside the Mi 8, Xiaomi also revealed the Mi 8 SE. The Mi 8 SE has a very similar design compared to the Mi 8, but as you might expect, comes with less-impressive specs and a more affordable price. The Snapdragon 845 has been replaced by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, and while that may sound like a downgrade, you really shouldn't notice any difference in speed. The 710 is essentially a version of the 845 that's been modified for mid-range smartphones, and it's easily one of the most exciting processors Qualcomm's come out in some time. Other specs for the Mi 8 SE include a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, 20MP selfie camera, 3,120 mAh battery, and a starting price of only $280. The $280 Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is the world's first phone with a Snapdragon 710 Xiaomi Redmi 6 / 6A