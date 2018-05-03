Hot off the heels of its $10 billion IPO , it's been confirmed that Xiaomi will expand its product line to the United Kingdom later this year.

Xiaomi's partnering with Three UK to sell its phones in the country, and this launch in the UK marks the second European market that Xiaomi will be operating in (it began selling its phones in Spain last year).

We have been watching Xiaomi's success from afar and impressed with the huge range of connected devices that they currently offer. This partnership provides us with another leading brand in our smartphone range and also opens the door for innovative new connected products that we can provide to Three customers in the future.

It's unclear which Xiaomi phones will be launching first on Three, but some of the top contenders could include the Mi Mix 2S and Mi 6X.

Malleschitz's statement also hints that Three will eventually sell more than just smartphones from Xiaomi, and seeing as how the company creates everything from TVs to battery banks to fitness bands and air purifiers, there's a lot of potential with this new partnership.

With the UK out of the way, how about that U.S. launch, Xiaomi?

