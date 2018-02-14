Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India today, but the brand isn't done just yet: it is also launching the Mi TV 4 in the country. There's been considerable interest in Xiaomi's Mi TV range from its Indian fans for some time now, and the introduction of the Mi TV 4 marks the first time the brand rolled out its TVs outside its home market.

There's plenty to like in the Mi TV 4 — it features a 4K panel with HDR10, and has an angular design with a minimum thickness of just 4.9mm. You get Wi-Fi ac as well as Bluetooth 4.0, so you can hook up your wireless audio gear or connect a keyboard and mouse to the TV. Other specs include an Amlogic T968 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, along with Ethernet, S/PDIF, and RCA connectors.

Xiaomi has also invested significant resources into customizing the user interface for the Indian market. Dubbed PatchWall, the interface serves up content recommendations based on your viewing habits.

The recommendations engine is powered by Bangalore-based startup Sensara and leverages machine learning to tailor personalized suggestions. Dubbed Sensy, the service learns your usage habits over time and suggests programs relevant to your interests. There's also the ability to search TV shows and movies playing on your set-top box, a nifty feature considering the sheer breadth of programming available today.

The Mi TV 4 also hooks into OTT service providers like Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama Play, and ALTBalaji, and while Prime Video isn't available just yet, Xiaomi says that the streaming service should be live on the platform in a few weeks' time. YouTube and Netflix are also missing from the platform at launch.

There's no shortage of content, however, as the total programming from the services comes to around 500,000 hours. Around 80% of it is free, making it much more accessible to those yet to make the switch to paid OTT services.