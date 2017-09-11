The Mi Note 3 is a China-exclusive model with several new firsts.

In addition to the bezel-less Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi launched the latest phone in the Mi Note series. The first two models in the Mi Note series featured 5.7 inch display — with last year's variant featuring dual curved screens — but with the Mi Note 3, the company is taking a different approach. The phone is a larger variant of the Mi 6, with the overall design unchanged.

The Mi Note 3 has curved edges on all four sides, and the blue color option in particular looks very enticing. The blue variant has gold trim on the sides, and if you're not a fan of the hue, you can pick up the Mi Note 3 in black. While the design itself hasn't changed from the Mi 6, Xiaomi is using an aluminum alloy for the frame on the Mi Note 3. The Mi 6 featured a stainless steel frame.

Whereas the Mi 6 offered a 5.15-inch display, the Mi Note 3 comes with a 5.5-inch screen. The resolution is unchaged at Full HD, and the phone also offers 6GB of RAM along with storage options of 64GB or 128GB. Xiaomi's decision to switch to a Snapdragon 600 series chipset is interesting, however, as earlier models in the Mi Note series featured the latest 800-class chipsets.

As we're seen before, the Snapdragon 660 is a very capable chipset, and there shouldn't be any issues when it comes to using the phone on a day-to-day basis. Xiaomi alluded to supply constraints at the event, so that could be the reason as to why the Mi Note 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 and not the Snapdragon 835 like the Mi 6. Considering it's difficult to get a hold of the Mi 6 in China four months after its launch, it's likely Xiaomi didn't want to end up in the same situation with the Mi Note 3.

Moving onto the camera, the Mi Note 3 has the same camera setup as the Mi 6, and that means two 12MP imaging sensors with 4-axis OIS on the primary camera. The first camera is a wide-angle lens, and the secondary shooter offers 2x optical zoom.

Xiaomi changed out the front camera, with the phone featuring a 16MP shooter up front. The company talked at considerable length about the new beautify features it is rolling out with the Mi Note 3, and as the name suggests, the feature cleans up blemishes and generally makes selfies more photogenic.

Other specs include NFC, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3500mAh battery. The Mi Note 3 will go up for sale in China starting tomorrow, September 12, for ¥2,499 ($370). That's for the variant with 64GB of storage. The model with 128GB of storage will be available for ¥2,899 ($426). If you're eyeing that blue color option, you'll have to shell out ¥2,999 ($440).

Given the features on offer and Xiaomi's history with the Mi Note series, it's unlikely that the Mi Note 3 will be sold outside of China. We'll let you know should that change. In the meantime, the Mi Mix 2 will be sold in global markets:

