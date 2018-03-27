Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2 in China last September, with the phone featuring a ceramic back and smaller 5.99-inch display. The company is now introducing a mid-cycle refresh — the Mi Mix 2S — that shares the same design aesthetic while offering upgrades in several areas. Although both phones look identical from the front, the Mi Mix 2S sports a lot of changes. Turn the phones around and you'll see a dual camera setup on the Mi Mix 2S — which offers AI-assisted scene selection. Then there's the internal hardware, with the phone featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Xiaomi also incorporated wireless charging into the device, and the company has introduced an affordable wireless charging mat that costs just $25. Here's a quick look at the differences between the two phones at a hardware level:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs. Mi Mix 2: Specs Category Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Operating System MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.0 Oreo MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display 5.99-inch 18:9 IPS LCD 2160 x 1080

Gorilla Glass 4

403ppi pixel density 5.99-inch 18:9 IPS LCD 2160 x 1080

Gorilla Glass 4

403ppi pixel density Chipset Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Four Kryo 385 cores up to 2.80GHz

Four Kryo 385 cores at 1.70GHz

10nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Four Kryo 280 cores at 2.45GHz

Four Kryo 280 cores at 1.90GHz

10nm GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 540 RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X 6GB LPDDR4X (8GB LPDDR4X special edition) Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 (128GB special edition) Expandable No No Battery 3400mAh 3400mAh Charging USB-C

Quick Charge 3.0 (9V/2A)

Wireless charging USB-C

Quick Charge 3.0 (9V/2A) Water resistance No No Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 1.4-micron pixels + 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens

Sony IMX 363 + Samsung S5K3M3

PDAF, 4K@30fps, 720p@120fps 12MP f/2.0, 1.25-micron pixels

Sony IMX 386, 4-axis OIS, two-tone flash

Dual Pixel autofocus, 4K@30fps, 720p@120fps Front Camera 5MP 5MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MU MIMO, 2x2 MIMO

NFC, LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MU MIMO, 2x2 MIMO

LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou Security One-touch fingerprint sensor (back) One-touch fingerprint sensor (back) SIM Dual Nano SIM Dual Nano SIM Network LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18

19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30/34/38/39/40/41 LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18

19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30/34/38/39/40/41 Dimensions 150.9 x 74.9 x 8.1mm 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm Weight 191g 185g Colors Black, White Black, White