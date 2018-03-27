Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2 in China last September, with the phone featuring a ceramic back and smaller 5.99-inch display. The company is now introducing a mid-cycle refresh — the Mi Mix 2S — that shares the same design aesthetic while offering upgrades in several areas.
Although both phones look identical from the front, the Mi Mix 2S sports a lot of changes. Turn the phones around and you'll see a dual camera setup on the Mi Mix 2S — which offers AI-assisted scene selection. Then there's the internal hardware, with the phone featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset.
Xiaomi also incorporated wireless charging into the device, and the company has introduced an affordable wireless charging mat that costs just $25. Here's a quick look at the differences between the two phones at a hardware level:
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs. Mi Mix 2: Specs
|Category
|Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
|Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
|Operating System
|MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
|MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.99-inch 18:9 IPS LCD 2160 x 1080
Gorilla Glass 4
403ppi pixel density
|5.99-inch 18:9 IPS LCD 2160 x 1080
Gorilla Glass 4
403ppi pixel density
|Chipset
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Four Kryo 385 cores up to 2.80GHz
Four Kryo 385 cores at 1.70GHz
10nm
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Four Kryo 280 cores at 2.45GHz
Four Kryo 280 cores at 1.90GHz
10nm
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|6GB/8GB LPDDR4X
|6GB LPDDR4X (8GB LPDDR4X special edition)
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB UFS 2.1
|64GB/128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 (128GB special edition)
|Expandable
|No
|No
|Battery
|3400mAh
|3400mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0 (9V/2A)
Wireless charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0 (9V/2A)
|Water resistance
|No
|No
|Rear Camera
|12MP f/1.8 1.4-micron pixels + 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens
Sony IMX 363 + Samsung S5K3M3
PDAF, 4K@30fps, 720p@120fps
|12MP f/2.0, 1.25-micron pixels
Sony IMX 386, 4-axis OIS, two-tone flash
Dual Pixel autofocus, 4K@30fps, 720p@120fps
|Front Camera
|5MP
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MU MIMO, 2x2 MIMO
NFC, LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MU MIMO, 2x2 MIMO
LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor (back)
|One-touch fingerprint sensor (back)
|SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Network
|LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18
19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30/34/38/39/40/41
|LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18
19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30/34/38/39/40/41
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 74.9 x 8.1mm
|151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm
|Weight
|191g
|185g
|Colors
|Black, White
|Black, White
The Mi Mix 2S will go on sale in China starting later this week for the equivalent of $530 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As of now, there's no word on availability outside the country. But with Xiaomi looking to solidify its position at the top of India's handset market, the phone should make its way to the subcontinent shortly. In the meantime, let me know what you guys think of the Mi Mix 2S in the comments.
