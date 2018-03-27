Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs. Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2 in China last September, with the phone featuring a ceramic back and smaller 5.99-inch display. The company is now introducing a mid-cycle refresh — the Mi Mix 2S — that shares the same design aesthetic while offering upgrades in several areas.

Although both phones look identical from the front, the Mi Mix 2S sports a lot of changes. Turn the phones around and you'll see a dual camera setup on the Mi Mix 2S — which offers AI-assisted scene selection. Then there's the internal hardware, with the phone featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Xiaomi also incorporated wireless charging into the device, and the company has introduced an affordable wireless charging mat that costs just $25. Here's a quick look at the differences between the two phones at a hardware level:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs. Mi Mix 2: Specs

Category Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Operating System MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.0 Oreo MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display 5.99-inch 18:9 IPS LCD 2160 x 1080
Gorilla Glass 4
403ppi pixel density		 5.99-inch 18:9 IPS LCD 2160 x 1080
Gorilla Glass 4
403ppi pixel density
Chipset Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Four Kryo 385 cores up to 2.80GHz
Four Kryo 385 cores at 1.70GHz
10nm		 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Four Kryo 280 cores at 2.45GHz
Four Kryo 280 cores at 1.90GHz
10nm
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 540
RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X 6GB LPDDR4X (8GB LPDDR4X special edition)
Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 (128GB special edition)
Expandable No No
Battery 3400mAh 3400mAh
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0 (9V/2A)
Wireless charging		 USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0 (9V/2A)
Water resistance No No
Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 1.4-micron pixels + 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens
Sony IMX 363 + Samsung S5K3M3
PDAF, 4K@30fps, 720p@120fps		 12MP f/2.0, 1.25-micron pixels
Sony IMX 386, 4-axis OIS, two-tone flash
Dual Pixel autofocus, 4K@30fps, 720p@120fps
Front Camera 5MP 5MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MU MIMO, 2x2 MIMO
NFC, LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou		 Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MU MIMO, 2x2 MIMO
LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor (back) One-touch fingerprint sensor (back)
SIM Dual Nano SIM Dual Nano SIM
Network LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18
19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30/34/38/39/40/41		 LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18
19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30/34/38/39/40/41
Dimensions 150.9 x 74.9 x 8.1mm 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm
Weight 191g 185g
Colors Black, White Black, White

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs. Mi Mix 2

The Mi Mix 2S will go on sale in China starting later this week for the equivalent of $530 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As of now, there's no word on availability outside the country. But with Xiaomi looking to solidify its position at the top of India's handset market, the phone should make its way to the subcontinent shortly. In the meantime, let me know what you guys think of the Mi Mix 2S in the comments.

