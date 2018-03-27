With the Mi Mix 2S, Xiaomi is looking to build on the success of the Mi Mix 2 while offering key upgrades for 2018. The phone follows the same design language as its predecessor, but comes with a vastly improved dual camera at the back, and things have changed significantly on the software side of things as well.

Xiaomi's flagships have offered top-notch hardware for a few years now, and that thankfully doesn't change with the Mi Mix 2S. You get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with the device, and it is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845. Here's a detailed look at the hardware powering the Mi Mix 2S: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specs