Xiaomi's upcoming flagship will have even thinner bezels.

Nearly a year after the launch of the bezel-less Mi Mix, Xiaomi is getting ready to unveil the second-generation variant. The company teased the upcoming bezel-less phone last week, and has shared additional details regarding the launch on Weibo — the Mi Mix 2 will be making its debut in Beijing on September 11.

As noted by Fone Arena, the Mi Mix 2 will feature Xiaomi's second-generation bezel-less display, which will reduce the bezels even further. The company is retaining the services of French designer Philippe Starck, and a work-in-progress video shared by the designer showed off just how thin those bezels are going to be:

The Mi Mix 2 is set to feature a 6.4-inch QHD AMOLED display with a 93% screen-to-body ratio, Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 19MP rear camera, 13MP front camera, and a 4500mAh battery along with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The phone will likely run MIUI 9 out of the box, and we should know more details in a few weeks' time.

What do you think of the Mi Mix 2 from the teaser above?