Xiaomi's latest bezel-less phone has top-notch specs.
Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2 at a media event in Beijing, with the phone featuring top-of-the-line specs coupled with an evocative design that sees minimal bezels at the top.
The Mi Mix 2 has a 2160 x 1080 FHD+ panel with virtually no borders, with the camera sensor located on the bottom bezel. The phone is powered by the 10nm Snapdragon 835, and the standard model offers 6GB of RAM along with storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.
This time around, Xiaomi is adding global LTE bands, making the Mi Mix 2 compatible with networks around the world. Here's a look at the detailed specs on offer with the phone:
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|MIUI 9
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.9-inch 18:9 IPS LCD 2160 x 1080 (403ppi)
Sunlight mode
Reading mode
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
2.45GHz octa-core Kryo 280
10nm FinFET
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|6GB LPDDR4X (8GB LPDDR4X special edition)
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 flash storage (128GB special edition)
|Expandable
|No
|Battery
|3400mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0 (9V/2A)
|Rear Camera
|12MP (Sony IMX 386) f/2.0, 1.25-micron pixels
4-axis OIS, two-tone flash, PDAF
4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps
|Front Camera
|5MP
1080p video<Beautify mode
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MU MIMO, 2x2 MIMO LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou
|Network bands
|FDD-LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30
TDD-LTE: Band 34/38/39/40/41
TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39
WCDMA: Band 1/2/3/4/5/6/8/9/19
CDMA EVDO: BC0, BC1, BC6, BC10
GSM: Band 2/3/5/8
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor at the back
|SIM
|Dual nano-SIM slot
|Dimensions
|151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm
185g
Xiaomi is also rolling out a special edition of the Mi Mix 2 made out of a ceramic unibody chassis that is slightly narrower than the regular variant. The all-ceramic version of the Mi Mix 2 has dimensions of 150.5 x 74.6 x 7.7mm, and the weight is marginally higher at 187g.
Would you be interested in picking up the Mi Mix 2? Let us know in the comments below.
Reader comments
Idk why but it doesn't sound impressive much
This sounds like a device I would like to get my hands on. The thin bezels are looking might good.
Best bezel less phone for the price.
Lcd nope
Seems like a nice package. Lets hope they don't mess it up on the software side. Also this needs to get Oreo fast (hopefully even before release). If so, this could be a great contender for Android phone of the year
Less than stellar camera and an LCD are deal breakers
**** no micro SD slot
It works with Verizon's bands as well.
Xiomi has stayed away from pretty much every Western nation. Interesting, they are the world's 5th largest cell phone company...
I doubt it really matters in terms of privacy... But I can't see a phone from a private Chinese company as being attractive to many in the West...
Area served
Selected markets
List:
China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, India, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Middle East, Ukraine, Russia, Vietnam, Brazil, Poland, Mexico, South Korea, Egypt, Thailand.... lol, good luck if it needs any warranty work.
It does all work perfectly for what you worried. Don't know why you make this conclusion.
I want more bezel, not less
You probably need a Pixel then