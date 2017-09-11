Xiaomi's latest bezel-less phone has top-notch specs.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2 at a media event in Beijing, with the phone featuring top-of-the-line specs coupled with an evocative design that sees minimal bezels at the top.

The Mi Mix 2 has a 2160 x 1080 FHD+ panel with virtually no borders, with the camera sensor located on the bottom bezel. The phone is powered by the 10nm Snapdragon 835, and the standard model offers 6GB of RAM along with storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

This time around, Xiaomi is adding global LTE bands, making the Mi Mix 2 compatible with networks around the world. Here's a look at the detailed specs on offer with the phone:

Category Spec Operating System MIUI 9

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display 5.9-inch 18:9 IPS LCD 2160 x 1080 (403ppi)

Sunlight mode

Reading mode Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

2.45GHz octa-core Kryo 280

10nm FinFET GPU Adreno 540 RAM 6GB LPDDR4X (8GB LPDDR4X special edition) Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 flash storage (128GB special edition) Expandable No Battery 3400mAh Charging USB-C

Quick Charge 3.0 (9V/2A) Rear Camera 12MP (Sony IMX 386) f/2.0, 1.25-micron pixels

4-axis OIS, two-tone flash, PDAF

4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps Front Camera 5MP

1080p video<Beautify mode Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MU MIMO, 2x2 MIMO LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou Network bands FDD-LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30

TDD-LTE: Band 34/38/39/40/41

TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39

WCDMA: Band 1/2/3/4/5/6/8/9/19

CDMA EVDO: BC0, BC1, BC6, BC10

GSM: Band 2/3/5/8 Security One-touch fingerprint sensor at the back SIM Dual nano-SIM slot Dimensions 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm

185g





Xiaomi is also rolling out a special edition of the Mi Mix 2 made out of a ceramic unibody chassis that is slightly narrower than the regular variant. The all-ceramic version of the Mi Mix 2 has dimensions of 150.5 x 74.6 x 7.7mm, and the weight is marginally higher at 187g.

Would you be interested in picking up the Mi Mix 2? Let us know in the comments below.