The Mi Mix 2 looks gorgeous from all angles.

The Mi Mix 2 is now official, and there's plenty to like about the device. The phone builds on the bezel-less design of last year's Mi Mix, with Xiaomi reducing the screen size to make the phone more conducive to one-handed usage. The Mi Mix 2 is going to be one of the best phones of the year, at least in markets it'll be on sale. Take a look at what's on offer:

The Mi Mix 2 will be coming to most global markets that Xiaomi currently has a presence in, but as of now, there's no mention of when the phone will be going on sale outside of China. In the meantime, let us know what you think of Xiaomi's latest flagship in the comments below, and take a look at our detailed coverage:

READ: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 preview