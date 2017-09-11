Xiaomi will make the Mi Mix 2 available in global markets.
Xiaomi took the smartphone segment by surprise with the Mi Mix last year, and this year's offering builds on that bezel-less foundation. The Mi Mix 2 features a similar design as its predecessor, and a smaller 5.99-inch screen means you'll be able to use the phone one-handed without any issues. A marquee feature this time around is the inclusion of global LTE bands, which makes the Mi Mix 2 compatible with carriers around the world.
The Mi Mix set the standard for bezel-less phones thanks to a 91.3% screen-to-body ratio, and Xiaomi has managed to once again offer a similar ratio this time around. There are subtle changes on the design front — the phone has curves on all four sides, and the ceramic back has smooth curves where it meets the aluminum mid-frame.
Aside from that, you get a familiar experience as that of the Mi Mix: the lack of any sensors at the top makes the display that much more immersive, and the ceramic body makes the phone stand out.
Like its predecessor, the Mi Mix 2 has an ultrasound proximity sensor and a camera sensor that's tucked away to the corner of the bottom bezel. What's new is a standard earpiece located just above the display, with Xiaomi moving away from the piezoelectric motor it used last time around. Xiaomi has integrated antenna bands at the top and bottom of the phone, and like the Mi 6, the Mi Mix 2 does away with the 3.5mm jack.
Specs include a Snapdragon 835, 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 FHD+ display, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, storage configurations of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB (all with UFS 2.1 storage), 12MP camera at the back along with a 5MP front shooter, and a 3400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. On the software front, the phone is running MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
While the phone isn't going to be available in the U.S., it does come with LTE bands for most major carriers in the country, making it a viable candidate if you're looking to import from China. In total, the Mi Mix 2 has 24 LTE bands, including TDD-LTE bands 34/38/39/40/41 and FDD-LTE bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30.
We'll know more about global availabilty in the coming weeks, but for now, the Mi Mix 2 will go up for sale in China for ¥3,299 ($505) for the standard model with 64GB storage. The model with 128GB storage will retail for ¥3,599 ($550), and the version with 256GB storage will be sold for ¥3,999 ($610). You'll have to shell out ¥4,699 for the special edition with the ceramic unibody. The ceramic model has a seamless finish, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
Reader comments
The design is out standing, and the price is even more compelling. I think I may have to try it out.
I take it you've used one, for a decent amount of time, to come to that conclusion? I own the original Mix and it's far from 'garbage'.
For $500? Gee, I wonder how they are subsidizing that?
Easy, no middle man....from the belt of the manufacturing line, directly to ur hands.....also gotta remember that Chinese companies manufacturers practically every component in the phone, right there in china....don't have to pay a premium to build anything either
Maybe it's not Xiaomi subsidizing, but someone else overpricing their phones? Never thought of that?
Seeing as Equifax already took care of that, I'm not too worried.
Is this 2:1 or 16:9?
2:1 based on the screen resolution stated in the article.
$500 better spent as your up front payment to preorder a Samsung Galaxy Note 8.
Personal opinion. I imagine there's plenty people, me included, who'd take this over a Note 8. I'd still do so even if the phones were the same price but with the Mix 2 being substantially cheaper I'd choose that every time.
Wish it didn't drop the larger form factor.
And the big question is did they fix that God awful camera?