Xiaomi finally launches a flagship phone in India, and it's amazing.
Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2 last month in China, and the manufacturer has launched the phone in India, its second-largest market. The Mi Mix 2 will go up for sale later this month for ₹35,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.
The main highlight with the Mi Mix 2 is the bezel-less design, with three sides of the phone sporting virtually no bezels. To achieve the effect, Xiaomi had to move the front camera to the bottom bezel. The phone has a 5.9-inch screen with a 2048 x 1080 FHD+ panel, and there's also a notification LED tucked away in the bottom bar. Last year's Mi Mix used a piezoelectric driver for calls, but the Mi Mix 2 offers a regular earpiece.
Other specs include the Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 12MP camera (the same sensor as the Mi 6), 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, global LTE bands including the three requisite bands for India (3/5/40), and a 3400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. On the software front, the Mi Mix 2 is running the latest build of MIUI 9 atop Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
The launch of the Mi Mix 2 is a big deal for Xiaomi, considering the manufacturer didn't launch the Mi 6 in India. Xiaomi instead turned its attention to the budget segment, where it fared exceedingly well over the last 12 months. The company has released two of the year's best-selling phones — the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 4 — and has solidified its position as the second-largest handset maker in the country.
By bringing the Mi Mix 2 to India, Xiaomi is signaling its intent to expand into the mid-range segment. The Chinese manufacturer has been very cognizant of customer demands, pricing its devices very aggressively. That trend continues with the Mi Mix 2, which will retail for ₹35,999.
The phone will be available online from October 17, and will be up for purchase at Mi Home stores from next month. Who's interested in buying one?
umm, they did launch the Mi5 in india, but they did only launch the base variant and didn't compare to the oneplus 3, hence it was not popular and was practically a failed launch by Xiaomi. So with the Mi6, they were very hesitant about repeating that failure and decided against launching the product.
Damn. I forgot about the Mi 5 :/
Interesting price, but probably not the same as over here.
Also why isn't it launching with Oreo or even announcing when that is coming?