Xiaomi finally launches a flagship phone in India, and it's amazing.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2 last month in China, and the manufacturer has launched the phone in India, its second-largest market. The Mi Mix 2 will go up for sale later this month for ₹35,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

The main highlight with the Mi Mix 2 is the bezel-less design, with three sides of the phone sporting virtually no bezels. To achieve the effect, Xiaomi had to move the front camera to the bottom bezel. The phone has a 5.9-inch screen with a 2048 x 1080 FHD+ panel, and there's also a notification LED tucked away in the bottom bar. Last year's Mi Mix used a piezoelectric driver for calls, but the Mi Mix 2 offers a regular earpiece.

Other specs include the Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 12MP camera (the same sensor as the Mi 6), 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, global LTE bands including the three requisite bands for India (3/5/40), and a 3400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. On the software front, the Mi Mix 2 is running the latest build of MIUI 9 atop Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The launch of the Mi Mix 2 is a big deal for Xiaomi, considering the manufacturer didn't launch the Mi 6 in India. Xiaomi instead turned its attention to the budget segment, where it fared exceedingly well over the last 12 months. The company has released two of the year's best-selling phones — the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 4 — and has solidified its position as the second-largest handset maker in the country.

By bringing the Mi Mix 2 to India, Xiaomi is signaling its intent to expand into the mid-range segment. The Chinese manufacturer has been very cognizant of customer demands, pricing its devices very aggressively. That trend continues with the Mi Mix 2, which will retail for ₹35,999.

The phone will be available online from October 17, and will be up for purchase at Mi Home stores from next month. Who's interested in buying one?