The Mi Mix 2 will be a true bezel-less phone.

The Galaxy S8 and LG G6 took the idea of bezel-less displays mainstream, but it was Xiaomi's Mi Mix that kicked things off last year. It looks like the Chinese manufacturer is aiming for an even more ambitious design for its successor, if a new video shared by the phone's designer Philippe Starck is any indication.

The video shows off a virtually bezel-less front panel, with just the bottom part of the phone sporting a thin bezel to accommodate the front camera. The effect is quite striking, and makes the FullVision 18:9 display on the LG G6 look outdated by comparison. Xiaomi slotted in a piezoelectric ceramic driver in lieu of an earpiece and used an ultrasonic distance sensor in place of a traditional proximity sensor, so it'll be interesting to see what's in store for the Mi Mix 2.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix last October, and we'll likely see the Mi Mix 2 make its debut at around the same time. The latest rumors suggest the phone will feature a 6.4-inch QHD panel, Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 19MP rear camera, 13MP front shooter, and a massive 4500mAh battery along with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The Mi Mix was sold in limited quantities, but here's to hoping that changes with the Mi Mix 2. What are your thoughts on Xiaomi's upcoming bezel-less phone?