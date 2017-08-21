The Mi Mix 2 will be a true bezel-less phone.
The Galaxy S8 and LG G6 took the idea of bezel-less displays mainstream, but it was Xiaomi's Mi Mix that kicked things off last year. It looks like the Chinese manufacturer is aiming for an even more ambitious design for its successor, if a new video shared by the phone's designer Philippe Starck is any indication.
The video shows off a virtually bezel-less front panel, with just the bottom part of the phone sporting a thin bezel to accommodate the front camera. The effect is quite striking, and makes the FullVision 18:9 display on the LG G6 look outdated by comparison. Xiaomi slotted in a piezoelectric ceramic driver in lieu of an earpiece and used an ultrasonic distance sensor in place of a traditional proximity sensor, so it'll be interesting to see what's in store for the Mi Mix 2.
Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix last October, and we'll likely see the Mi Mix 2 make its debut at around the same time. The latest rumors suggest the phone will feature a 6.4-inch QHD panel, Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 19MP rear camera, 13MP front shooter, and a massive 4500mAh battery along with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
The Mi Mix was sold in limited quantities, but here's to hoping that changes with the Mi Mix 2. What are your thoughts on Xiaomi's upcoming bezel-less phone?
Reader comments
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 concept video shows off razor-thin bezels
Did AC review the MI Mix? I'd like to read more about how it worked and if the compromises, or should I say innovations, they did in order for it to work actually did the job.
The camera was the biggest drawback.
Meanwhile... the Pixel Design Team think Massive Bezels is the way to go.
Unfortunately the phone will be barely usable with that horrible skin...
Software is where it's at
Would be perfect with Nova Launcher. I have yet to see the first iteration of this phone.
Curious, but how excited should I allow myself to be about a phone that is truly unlikely to ever make its way to the United Kingdom. Where is the first iteration?
Nova will not change the horrible notifications and settings menu.
Right you are Erik. I have yet to play with one of these. Are they that bad software wise?
I have read a few reviews of their software and how they implement notifications. Not ideal . Maybe things have improved with thier latest software.
Is it the same kinda "horrible" that is present on the Huawei phones?
In my opinion I would say yes. I am a stock guy, so take my opinion at face value.
Would you like to have some more pics ?
Sadly AC comments doesn't have that feature :/
It'll be interesting to see how they'll handle the placement of the front facing camera and I wonder if they made improvement with the earpiece as I read that its very quiet on the previous iteration.
I thought that it was quiet because people didn't know how to use it - it looks like bone conduction speaker, same as in Google Glass. So you must press it against a bone to here it - not put it over ear canal as normal speakers...
Very interested in this and can't wait to see if the actual device is similar to the concept. I've used several Xiaomi devices and personally I was impressed. I'd have no problems using one.
Bye-bye Galaxy and iPhone, see you later...
This is an imagination by some guy, its not a concept, its just a 3d rendering, there is no technical data, no idea how things will fit inside, no nothing, just a picture and everyone can imagine a phone that way. No ned for all this fuss.
Actually, the Huawei Mate 7 started the trend years ago.