Xiaomi may launch the Mi Mix 2 sometime next month in India.

Xiaomi's bezel-less Mi Mix 2 is now official, and the company is looking to launch the device in global markets. With India being the second-largest market for the Chinese manufacturer, customers in the country looking to get their hands on the phone won't have to wait a whole lot.

In an interview, Xiaomi global SVP Xiang Wang stated that the Mi Mix 2 will be launching in India "very soon." Wang didn't specify a timeline for the launch, only that the timing is a key factor.

That suggests we may see the device in the country sometime next month, which will allow Xiaomi the ability to capitalize on the festival season to push its latest flagship.

As a refresher, the Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 FHD+ display, Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, storage variations of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, a 12MP camera at the back, 5MP front shooter, and a 3400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. It comes with MIUI 9 atop Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

It's been a year and a half since Xiaomi launched one of its flagships in India, but that is set to change in the coming months as Xiaomi dedicates more resources to the country.

Wang also indicated that Xiaomi will be launching several of its ecosystem products in India in the coming months. With the company setting its sights on the offline segment, the Mi Home stores become a focus point of that vision, and Xiaomi wants to broaden the selection of products available for purchase at its retail stores.

Now for the question that matters most to the Indian audience: pricing. Xiaomi has done a fantastic job of ensuring that its Indian products retail at nearly the same cost as their Chinese counterparts. The variant of the Mi Mix 2 with 64GB storage retails for ¥3,299, which comes out to ₹32,700 ($505) .

We'll have to wait until the launch event to find out the price of the Mi Mix 2 in India, but in the meantime, what do you guys think will be a reasonable price for the device in the country?