When Xiaomi launched the first Mi Max back in 2016, it was venturing into untested waters. With a screen size of 6.44 inches, the Mi Max became the manufacturer's largest phone, and the 4850mAh battery meant it easily lasted two days on a full charge. The phone turned out to be a surprise hit in markets like India, where the large display and the enormous battery made it the ideal device for consuming multimedia on the go.

Last year, Xiaomi doubled down with the Mi Max 2, offering an even larger 5300mAh battery, a more polished design, and Quick Charge 3.0 over USB-C. Exactly a year later, Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Max 3 in China, with the device featuring a tablet-sized 6.9-inch display and a gargantuan 5500mAh battery.

Like the rest of Xiaomi's 2018 lineup, the Mi Max 3 offers an 18:9 IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ (2160 x 1080) resolution. Round the back, the phone has antenna lines at the top and bottom, but the key addition is the dual camera setup that shares the same sensor as the Redmi Note 5 Pro — a 12MP camera with 1.4um pixels joined by a secondary 5MP shooter with 1.25um pixels. You get an 8MP camera up front, and the phone has Xiaomi's AI-assisted camera features that allow you to take better selfies.