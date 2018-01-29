Launching for around $55 and $39 USD, respectively.

Xiaomi's Mi Box is one of the few products the company sells in the United States, and to be honest, it's not that great. Android Central's Andrew Martonik wasn't very impressed with the Mi Box when he reviewed it in late-2016, but Xiaomi might be looking to redeem itself with the newly announced Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c.

The Mi Box 4 is the more powerful of the two streaming boxes, and it comes with 2GB RAM and Bluetooth 4.1 Low Energy so you can use your remote even if it's not pointed right at the Mi Box 4. On the other hand, the Mi Box 4c comes with just 1GB RAM and uses infrared technology that requires your remote has a clear view of the box in order to do anything.

Aside from those two differences, the Mi Box 4 and 4c are mostly the same. Both are powered by the quad-core Amlogic S905L processor and Mali-450 GPU, and each comes with 8GB of internal storage. There's support for 4K HDR playback up to 60 FPS, and Xiaomi's new PathWall AI system will recommend movies and TV shows to watch based on your viewing habits. In addition to this, it also allows users to initiate voice commands with the included remote.

Xiaomi's own MIUI TV is running on the Mi Box 4 and 4c, and for whatever reason, it's still based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

There's no word if the Mi Box 4 and 4c will ever make their way out of China as successors to the Android TV Mi Box we have in the States right now, but if you happen to live in China, you'll be able to purchase the 4 and 4c for 349 Yuan and 249 Yuan, respectively (around $55 and $39 USD).

