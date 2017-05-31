The Mi Band 2 is a great purchase for $19.

Xiaomi's Mi Band 2 usually retails for $29, but the fitness band is now on sale for $19. The second-generation wearable from Xiaomi adds a lot of interesting features, including an OLED display that shows you the time along with number of steps you've taken, distance covered over the course of the day, and much more.

The Mi Band 2 also features a heart rate sensor that can be activated by pressing down on the button on the face of the fitness band. You can configure alerts so that the band will notify you to get moving it if detects you've been idle for too long.

There's also automatic sleep tracking, and you can set the band to vibrate for incoming calls and messages. The fitness band syncs with the Mi Fit app, allowing you to get a quick overview of your daily activity and sleep schedule. The app works on all devices running Android 4.4 KitKat and above.

The band is made out of silicon, and the capsule that houses all the sensors is certified IP67, making it compatible for visits to the pool. Xiaomi sells a variety of interchangeable bands that allow you to customize the look of the Mi Band 2.

The best part about the fitness tracker is the battery life, which lasts for over 20 days on a full charge. When you do need to top up the battery, you'll have to take out the capsule from the band and charge it via the included cradle.

For $19, you really can't go wrong with XIaomi's fitness band. If you're looking to get started with a wearable that tracks your daily activity reliably, hit up the link below to purchase the Mi Band 2.

See at GearBest