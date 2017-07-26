The Mi AI Speaker has an array of six microphones and 'excellent sound quality.'

Xiaomi is the latest company to launch a smart speaker. Announced at the MIUI 9 event, the Mi AI Speaker has a design aesthetic that makes it looks like a miniature version of Xiaomi's air purifier.

Controls for music playback are located at the top, and the speaker has six microphones for 360-degree audio sensing, and audio beam forming. The Mi AI Speaker has two audio drivers, with Xiaomi touting "excellent audio quality."

Along with the ability to stream music, audio books, children stories, and live radio, the Mi AI Speaker will be able to hook into other services through plugins, giving customers the ability to take calls, get notification alerts and reminders (a feature that is yet to come to the Google Home), and be reminded of upcoming calendar events.

The Mi AI Speaker will retail in China for the equivalent of $45 (¥299), and like most of Xiaomi's ecosystem products, it's unlikely the speaker will make its way to other markets.