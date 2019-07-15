What you need to know
- Xiaomi Spain has confirmed the Mi A3 series will debut at a global launch event on July 17.
- The Mi A3 is expected to be largely similar to the Mi CC9e launched in China recently.
- We expect the Mi A3 to offer a Snapdragon 665 processor, triple rear cameras, and a large 4030mAh battery.
Last week, Xiaomi finally started teasing the launch of its upcoming Android One phone, the Mi A3. Xiaomi Spain has now revealed that the smartphone will be making its global debut at an event in the country on July 17. The Mi A3 is expected to be based on the Mi CC9e that was launched in China earlier this month, alongside the Mi CC9.
Apart from revealing the smartphone's release date, Xiaomi has also shed light on the three main upgrades that the Mi A3 will bring to the table: smarter performance, better battery life, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Even though Xiaomi hasn't officially confirmed it yet, we are expecting the Mi A3 to have an 11nm Snapdragon 665 processor inside. As for battery life, the phone will likely have the same 4030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support as the Mi CC9e. It will also have a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.
Press renders of the upcoming Mi A3 have already been leaked, confirming a design nearly identical to the Mi CC9e with a waterdrop screen and a triple camera setup at the rear. The smartphone is expected to be available in three colors: blue, gray, and white. While the hardware is expected to be nearly identical to the Mi CC9e, the Mi A3 will be very different in the software department. Instead of MIUI 10, the Mi A3 will debut with stock Android 9 Pie right out of the box and is expected to receive the Android Q much sooner than most of its rivals.
