Last week, Xiaomi finally started teasing the launch of its upcoming Android One phone, the Mi A3. Xiaomi Spain has now revealed that the smartphone will be making its global debut at an event in the country on July 17. The Mi A3 is expected to be based on the Mi CC9e that was launched in China earlier this month, alongside the Mi CC9.

Apart from revealing the smartphone's release date, Xiaomi has also shed light on the three main upgrades that the Mi A3 will bring to the table: smarter performance, better battery life, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Even though Xiaomi hasn't officially confirmed it yet, we are expecting the Mi A3 to have an 11nm Snapdragon 665 processor inside. As for battery life, the phone will likely have the same 4030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support as the Mi CC9e. It will also have a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.