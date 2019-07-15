What you need to know

  • Xiaomi Spain has confirmed the Mi A3 series will debut at a global launch event on July 17.
  • The Mi A3 is expected to be largely similar to the Mi CC9e launched in China recently.
  • We expect the Mi A3 to offer a Snapdragon 665 processor, triple rear cameras, and a large 4030mAh battery.

Last week, Xiaomi finally started teasing the launch of its upcoming Android One phone, the Mi A3. Xiaomi Spain has now revealed that the smartphone will be making its global debut at an event in the country on July 17. The Mi A3 is expected to be based on the Mi CC9e that was launched in China earlier this month, alongside the Mi CC9.

Apart from revealing the smartphone's release date, Xiaomi has also shed light on the three main upgrades that the Mi A3 will bring to the table: smarter performance, better battery life, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Even though Xiaomi hasn't officially confirmed it yet, we are expecting the Mi A3 to have an 11nm Snapdragon 665 processor inside. As for battery life, the phone will likely have the same 4030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support as the Mi CC9e. It will also have a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

Press renders of the upcoming Mi A3 have already been leaked, confirming a design nearly identical to the Mi CC9e with a waterdrop screen and a triple camera setup at the rear. The smartphone is expected to be available in three colors: blue, gray, and white. While the hardware is expected to be nearly identical to the Mi CC9e, the Mi A3 will be very different in the software department. Instead of MIUI 10, the Mi A3 will debut with stock Android 9 Pie right out of the box and is expected to receive the Android Q much sooner than most of its rivals.

Best Android One Phones in 2019

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now bundled with two free months of HBO
Amazon Fire TV Stick + Two Months of HBO
$14.99 $69.97 Save $55

Prime members can snag two free months of HBO with the Fire TV Stick today and start binging shows like Game of Thrones instantly.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

Amazon offers $80 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro as Prime Day deals keep flowing
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
$169.00 $249.00 Save $80

Prime Day has officially begun, and there are plenty of big savings to be had on Amazon's great devices, including the Ring Video Doorbell Pro!

More Prime Day Deals