What you need to know
- Leaked renders of the Xiaomi Mi A3 have surfaced.
- The phone has three rear cameras and an AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch.
- Xiaomi recently teased that it will launch the phone soon.
The Xiaomi Mi A2, launched in mid-2018, is still one of the best Android One phones you can buy. Xiaomi's excellent hardware combined with clean Android One software proved to be a winning combination, and now, we have our first look at its successor — the Xiaomi Mi A3.
The renders come courtesy of WinFuture, and as you can see, the Mi A3 has a nicely upgraded design compared to the Mi A2. We now have three rear cameras instead of two, along with much slimmer bezels surrounding the 6-inch AMOLED display and a waterdrop notch at the top for the front-facing camera.
Three colors for the Mi A3 are shown in these renders, including blue, gray, and white.
We're expecting the Mi A3 to essentially be a repackaging of the Mi CC9e Xiaomi launched in China. Assuming the specs remain the same, that means we can look forward to a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage, and a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP camera combo on the back.
Also expected is a 4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and Android 9 Pie out of the box with a (hopefully) fast update to Android Q.
Pricing and availability for the Mi A3 remains a mystery, but with Xiaomi already teasing the phone, we can probably look forward to an announcement in the coming weeks.
