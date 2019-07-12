The Xiaomi Mi A2, launched in mid-2018, is still one of the best Android One phones you can buy. Xiaomi's excellent hardware combined with clean Android One software proved to be a winning combination, and now, we have our first look at its successor — the Xiaomi Mi A3.

The renders come courtesy of WinFuture, and as you can see, the Mi A3 has a nicely upgraded design compared to the Mi A2. We now have three rear cameras instead of two, along with much slimmer bezels surrounding the 6-inch AMOLED display and a waterdrop notch at the top for the front-facing camera.

Three colors for the Mi A3 are shown in these renders, including blue, gray, and white.