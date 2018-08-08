Just a few weeks after the global unveil, Xiaomi has launched the Mi A2 in the Indian market. The Chinese manufacturer is in an intense battle with Samsung in India, with both brands duking it out for the top spot in the country's handset market.

Xiaomi set the bar for the value category over the last three years, and that thankfully hasn't changed with its latest phone. The Mi A2 will be available in India for ₹16,999, which comes out to $250. The device will be sold exclusively on Amazon India, with sales set to kick off from later this month.

There's a lot to like in the Mi A2: the phone offers considerable upgrades in the hardware and camera departments, and is currently the fastest phone in the sub-₹20,000 segment. The Snapdragon 660 is a stalwart in the mid-range segment, but it's usually found on devices that cost closer to ₹25,000 ($375), like the Nokia 7 Plus. To launch it at the ₹17,000 figure makes the Mi A2 an absolute bargain.

The Mi A2 offers considerable upgrades in several areas — including the camera and internal hardware.

Another key change with the Mi A2 is the switch to an 18:9 form factor — the phone comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2160x1080) IPS LCD panel. The screen is backed by Gorilla Glass 5, and there's an ambient display mode as well.

The camera is also of particular interest, as the upgraded 12MP + 20MP setup produces stunning photos both in daylight and low-light shooting scenarios. The Mi A2 also comes with a 20MP front camera that has an LED flash module, AI-assisted beautify feature, and portrait mode.

Other specs include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE with VoLTE (no dual VoLTE yet), and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 — exclusively for the Indian market. The model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will launch at a later date.

For all of the features on offer, the Mi A2 is talked about primarily for what it's missing; there's no 3.5mm jack, no NFC, and Xiaomi got rid of the MicroSD slot as well. Xiaomi signified its intent to remove the 3.5mm jack last year as a way to save internal space, but the Mi A2 has the same battery and retains the same thickness as last year's Mi A1, which had both a headphone back and a MicroSD slot. If you're interested in learning how the Mi A2 fares in day-to-day usage, be sure to take a look at our extensive review:

Xiaomi Mi A2 review: A valiant effort that ultimately misses the mark

Xiaomi's decision will prove to be a divisive one in India, but if you don't care about the missing ports, the Mi A2 is a great option. The base variant of the Mi A2 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and will be available starting August 16 on Amazon India for ₹16,999 ($250).

