Last September, Xiaomi took its Mi 5X, loaded it with stock Android One, and sold it globally as the Xiaomi Mi A1. It quickly proved itself to be one of the best mid-range smartphones of the year, and now we have our first look at its successor.

A device recently passed through the TENAA in China with the model number M1804D2SE, and for all intents and purposes, it's expected that the phone in question is the Xiaomi Mi 6X / Mi A2. The TENAA listing reveals that the Mi A2 will feature a very similar design compared to last year's Mi A1, and at least one of its color options will be this striking red variant that I absolutely love.

The Mi A2 will boast a 5.99-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and when you combine this with considerably slimmer bezels, we should end up with a much more modern-looking phone compared to the Mi A1. It's also noted that the phone will ship with a 2,910 mAh battery (slightly smaller than the Mi A1's 3,080 mAh unit) and feature dimensions of 158.88×75.54×7.3mm.

There's currently no word on pricing or availability for the Mi A2 / Mi 6X, but if it's anything like the Mi A1, we'll be treated with yet another strong force in the mid-range smartphone space.

