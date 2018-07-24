Xiaomi partnered with Google over an Android One last year, the Mi A1. The phone combined Xiaomi's hardware capabilities with the simplicity of Android One, making it one of the best budget phones of 2018. A year on, Xiaomi is renewing its collaboration with Google to launch two Android One phones. The Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite feature comprehensive upgrades from the Mi A1, and Xiaomi is set to make both devices available in over 40 markets around the world. The key difference between both phones — from an aesthetic standpoint — is that the Mi A2 has a standard 18:9 display, with the Mi A2 Lite offering a 19:9 panel with a notch up top. Internally, the Mi A2 is powered by the Snapdragon 660, whereas the A2 Lite is running the now-familiar Snapdragon 625. On the software front, both devices are running Android 8.1 Oreo, and the fact that they're a part of the Android One platform means they'll be one of the first phones to pick up the Android P update. Here's what you need to know about Xiaomi's latest Android One phones. Xiaomi Mi A2/Mi A2 Lite: Specs

Category Xiaomi Mi A2 Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Operating System Android 8.1 Oreo

Android One Android 8.1 Oreo

Android One Display 5.99-inch 18:9 FHD+

(2160x1080) IPS LCD panel

Gorilla Glass 5 5.84-inch 19:9 FHD+

(2220x1080) IPS LCD panel SoC Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

4x2.2GHz Kryo 260 + 4x1.8GHz Kryo 260

14nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Eight Cortex A53 cores up to 2.0GHz

14nm GPU Adreno 512 Adreno 506 RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB/128GB 32GB/64GB Rear camera 12MP (f/1.8, 1.25um) + 20MP (f/1.75, 2.0um)

PDAF, LED flash, 4K video recording 12MP (f/1.8, 1.25um) + 5MP (f/1.8, 1.0um)

PDAF, LED flash

1080p video recording Front camera 20MP (f/1.75, 2.0um)

AI portrait mode

LED Selfie light

Beautify 4.0 5MP f/2.2 lens

AI portrait mode Connectivity LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, GLONASS LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2

3.5mm audio jack

GPS, GLONASS Battery 3010mAh battery

Quick Charge 3.0 (USB-C) 4000mAh battery

Fast charging (5V/2A over Micro-USB) Fingerprint Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi Mi A2: The new performance beast

The Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch FHD+ 18:9 display backed by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. The 2.5D curved glass allows the edges to seamlessly merge into the mid-frame, and the phone also has subtle curves at the back to make it easier to hold. Xiaomi has been using the Snapdragon 660 platform for over a year now, and the Mi A2 is the latest to feature the chipset. The Snapdragon 660 is notable for being just as fast as flagships SoCs even from just a few generations ago, and it's safe to say that it is one of Qualcomm's best in this category. There's a 3010mAh battery under the hood, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB-C port. The camera is where things get interesting: the primary 12MP IMX 376 sensor is mated to a 20MP module with large 2.0um pixels. The front camera also has a similar 20MP sensor with 2.0um pixels, and as just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Mi A2 has an AI-enabled portrait mode. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite: Notched display, incredible battery life