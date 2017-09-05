The Mi 5X is Xiaomi's first Android One phone.
Xiaomi unveiled the Mi A1 earlier today in New Delhi, and the phone marks a shift in strategy for the manufacturer. While all Xiaomi phones thus far have featured MIUI, the Mi A1 offers stock Android. The phone is the first in a new lineup of Android One devices, with Google looking to aggressively target the budget segment in emerging markets.
There's a lot to like about the phone — you get a Full HD display, Snapdragon 625, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 3080mAh battery, and Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box with the August security patch. The highlight is the dual 12MP cameras at the back, with Xiaomi offering a similar configuration as the flagship Mi 6. Here's a detailed look at the hardware:
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.2 Nougat
|Display
|5.5-inch IPS LCD 1920 x 1080 (403ppi)
Gorilla Glass, 2.5D curved glass
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
2.0GHz octa-core Cortex A53
14nm FinFET
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Expandable
|Yes, up to 128GB
|Battery
|3080mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
|Rear Camera 1
|12MP wide-angle (OmniVision OV12A10) f/2.2, 1.25-micron pixels
Dual tone flash, PDAF
4K@30FPS
|Rear Camera 2
|12MP telephoto (OmniVision OV13880) f/2.6, 1.1-micron pixels
|Front Camera
|5MP
1080p video
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2
IR blaster, 3.5mm jack
GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|Audio
|3.5mm headphone jack
Dedicated amplifier
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor at the back
|SIM
|Dual SIM slot (hybrid slot)
|Dimensions
|155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm
165g
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Rose Gold
The Mi A1 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart online, and will also be available at Mi Home stores as well as through Xiaomi's partner stores throughout the country. Interested in knowing more about the device? Head here:
