The Mi 5X is Xiaomi's first Android One phone.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi A1 earlier today in New Delhi, and the phone marks a shift in strategy for the manufacturer. While all Xiaomi phones thus far have featured MIUI, the Mi A1 offers stock Android. The phone is the first in a new lineup of Android One devices, with Google looking to aggressively target the budget segment in emerging markets.

There's a lot to like about the phone — you get a Full HD display, Snapdragon 625, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 3080mAh battery, and Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box with the August security patch. The highlight is the dual 12MP cameras at the back, with Xiaomi offering a similar configuration as the flagship Mi 6. Here's a detailed look at the hardware:

Category Spec Operating System Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display 5.5-inch IPS LCD 1920 x 1080 (403ppi)

Gorilla Glass, 2.5D curved glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

2.0GHz octa-core Cortex A53

14nm FinFET GPU Adreno 506 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Expandable Yes, up to 128GB Battery 3080mAh Charging USB-C Rear Camera 1 12MP wide-angle (OmniVision OV12A10) f/2.2, 1.25-micron pixels

Dual tone flash, PDAF

4K@30FPS Rear Camera 2 12MP telephoto (OmniVision OV13880) f/2.6, 1.1-micron pixels Front Camera 5MP

1080p video Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2

IR blaster, 3.5mm jack

GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou Audio 3.5mm headphone jack

Dedicated amplifier Security One-touch fingerprint sensor at the back SIM Dual SIM slot (hybrid slot) Dimensions 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm

165g Colors Black, Gold, Rose Gold

The Mi A1 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart online, and will also be available at Mi Home stores as well as through Xiaomi's partner stores throughout the country. Interested in knowing more about the device? Head here:

