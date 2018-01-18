The red Mi A1 is the best variant of an already great phone.

Five months after its release, the Xiaomi Mi A1 continues to be the best budget phone you can buy in India. Its combination of styling, internal hardware, dual rear cameras, and Android One underpinnings give it a distinct leg up over other devices in this segment.

Xiaomi initially launched the Mi A1 in gold and black color options and added a rose gold model later on. The red variant was introduced late last month, and as you can see from the pictures below, it looks incredible.

The red Mi A1 looks slick from every angle, and the bright red hue combined with the matte texture at the back makes this one of the best-looking phones in this segment. The antenna lines at the top and bottom are painted a slightly darker shade of red, complementing the design perfectly. The volume and power buttons have also been painted red.

Xiaomi was looking to create a phone that stood out, and it certainly managed to do that. This is a phone that belies its budget price.

As a refresher, the Mi A1 offers a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD slot, dual 12MP cameras with the secondary lens acting as a telephoto shooter, 5MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3080mAh battery.

And as for Oreo, Xiaomi initially said it'll deliver the update before the end of 2017, and started rolling out the stable build during the last week of December. However, the update was put on hold after users encountered a few bugs, but the company has revealed in a statement for Android Central that the update has commenced again, albeit in phases:

Mi A1 updates have resumed with a phased rollout that started over the weekend. This new version fixes a few bugs from the last update. We are committed to providing the best possible experience on Mi A1 and thank Mi fans for their feedback and patience.

There really isn't much more you can ask from a device that costs just ₹13,999 ($220). The main downside with the color option is that you can't buy one as it's currently sold out on Xiaomi's website as well as Flipkart. That's been the case for a few days now, so you'll have to wait awhile to get your hands on the red Mi A1. After using it for a week, I can honestly say that it's worth the wait.

See at Mi India