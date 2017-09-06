The Mi 7 could sport a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED panel from Samsung.

The Mi 6 made its debut four and a half months ago, and we're now starting to get the first details on the company's 2018 flagship. According to a Weibo leakster, the Mi 7 will make its debut sometime in Q1 2018, which could mean a possible unveil at Mobile World Congress. The phone is also rumored to be one of the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 845.

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi is also said to be sourcing a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED panel from Samsung, which would make the Mi 7 noticeably larger than the Mi 6, which has a 5.15-inch screen. However, Xiaomi may go the bezel-less route for its mainstream flagship lineup next year. Other rumored specs suggest the Mi 7 will be available in two variants — one with 6GB of RAM and a model with 8GB of RAM.

We'll undoubtedly hear more about the Mi 7 in the coming months, so stay tuned.