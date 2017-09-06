The Mi 7 could sport a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED panel from Samsung.

The Mi 6 made its debut four and a half months ago, and we're now starting to get the first details on the company's 2018 flagship. According to a Weibo leakster, the Mi 7 will make its debut sometime in Q1 2018, which could mean a possible unveil at Mobile World Congress. The phone is also rumored to be one of the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 845.

Xiaomi is also said to be sourcing a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED panel from Samsung, which would make the Mi 7 noticeably larger than the Mi 6, which has a 5.15-inch screen. However, Xiaomi may go the bezel-less route for its mainstream flagship lineup next year. Other rumored specs suggest the Mi 7 will be available in two variants — one with 6GB of RAM and a model with 8GB of RAM.

We'll undoubtedly hear more about the Mi 7 in the coming months, so stay tuned.