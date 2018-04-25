Xiaomi is once again doing what it's good at — launching products that offer incredible value for money. The manufacturer unveiled the Mi 6X at a media event in China, with the phone likely to make its way to global markets as the Mi A2, the successor to the Android One-based Mi A1.
Just as the Redmi Note 5 Pro was the first device to introduce the Snapdragon 636 to the $200 segment, the Mi 6X is the first phone for under $300 to feature the Snapdragon 660. The rest of the specs aren't all that bad either: you get a 5.99-inch FHD+ panel, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage, microSD slot, IR blaster, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3010mAh battery.
On the software side of things, the Mi 6X runs the latest version of MIUI 9 atop Android 8.1 Oreo. Another welcome change is the addition of USB-C, as well as the inclusion of Quick Charge 3.0.
On the camera side of things, the Mi 6X offers a dual 12MP (Sony IMX486) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) camera setup at the back, along with a 20MP (IMX376) sensor at the front. The front camera has a Selfie LED light module, and the latest version of Beautify.
Xiaomi is increasingly focusing on AI-assisted features to get the best out of the camera, and the Mi 6X also has the same features that we've seen on the Mi Mix 2S. The AI will automatically switch the shooting mode based on the subject and lighting conditions.
Xiaomi will offer the Mi 6X in five color options — red, blue, black, gold, and rose gold — and three models. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will retail for ¥1,599 ($250), and the version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will cost ¥1,799 ($280). The model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will set you back ¥1,999 ($315).
The phone will go up for sale in China from April 27, and as of now there's no word on international availability. The Mi A1 was a successful device for the brand, and if the Mi 6X makes its way to global markets as the Mi A2, it will be able to take the fight to the Nokia 7 Plus.