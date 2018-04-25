Xiaomi is once again doing what it's good at — launching products that offer incredible value for money. The manufacturer unveiled the Mi 6X at a media event in China, with the phone likely to make its way to global markets as the Mi A2, the successor to the Android One-based Mi A1 .

Just as the Redmi Note 5 Pro was the first device to introduce the Snapdragon 636 to the $200 segment, the Mi 6X is the first phone for under $300 to feature the Snapdragon 660. The rest of the specs aren't all that bad either: you get a 5.99-inch FHD+ panel, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage, microSD slot, IR blaster, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3010mAh battery.

On the software side of things, the Mi 6X runs the latest version of MIUI 9 atop Android 8.1 Oreo. Another welcome change is the addition of USB-C, as well as the inclusion of Quick Charge 3.0.

On the camera side of things, the Mi 6X offers a dual 12MP (Sony IMX486) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) camera setup at the back, along with a 20MP (IMX376) sensor at the front. The front camera has a Selfie LED light module, and the latest version of Beautify.

Xiaomi is increasingly focusing on AI-assisted features to get the best out of the camera, and the Mi 6X also has the same features that we've seen on the Mi Mix 2S. The AI will automatically switch the shooting mode based on the subject and lighting conditions.