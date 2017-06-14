It's time to see how the Xiaomi Mi 6 holds up in benchmarks.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is one of the first phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 835. Built on Samsung's 10nm FinFET node, the chipset offers a laundry list of improvements over last year's Snapdragon 820 and 821, including a new semi-custom octa-core Kryo 280 CPU with four cores clocked at 2.45GHz, four cores at 1.90GHz, and an Adreno 540 GPU.

Synthetic benchmarks aren't indicative of real-world usage, nor do they highlight a device's user experience. For instance, the Galaxy S8 with its Snapdragon 835 (or the Exynos 8895) absolutely crushes it when it comes to benchmark scores, but the numbers don't reveal the odd stutter that's still present in the UI.

That said, benchmarks are an important metric to a lot of users, and more often than not, a high score in apps like AnTuTu forms the basis for a purchasing decision, particularly in markets like China and India. Without further ado, here's a look at how the Xiaomi Mi 6 fares next to the competition:

Geekbench Geekbench 4.0 (Higher is better) Device Single-core Multi-core Xiaomi Mi 6 1926 6653 Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Exynos) 2011 6347 OnePlus 3T 1915 4277 Xiaomi Mi 5s 1729 4229 Xiaomi Mi Note 2 1886 4069 Xiaomi Mi 5 1304 2816 Honor 8 1675 4847 Lenovo Z2 Plus 1774 3061 Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 794 4250 Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro 937 4493 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 866 2932 Xiaomi Redmi 4 672 1944 The Mi 6 holds its own against the Exynos 8895-powered Galaxy S8+ at both single-core and multi-core benchmarks, and edges out the Snapdragon 821-toting OnePlus 3T, Mi 5s, and the Mi Note 2 when it comes to multi-core scores. AnTuTu AnTuTu Benchmark (Higher is better) Device Detailed score 3D UX CPU RAM Xiaomi Mi 6 173614 70556 54418 36868 11772 Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Exynos) 173824 72892 52279 38087 10566 OnePlus 3T 154808 62235 49488 34175 8910 Xiaomi Mi 5s 132355 54453 38770 27493 11639 Xiaomi Mi Note 2 131803 49847 40617 30994 10345 Xiaomi Mi 5 103936 39314 33352 23084 8186 Honor 8 91538 17637 35681 32141 Lenovo Z2 Plus 115875 42754 36574 24026 12521 Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 57756 16245 18883 16743 5885 Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro 66988 12735 27243 21773 5237 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 61909 12710 24118 19629 5452 Xiaomi Redmi 4 41434 7829 14918 13643 5044 Xiaomi's phones have always fared well in AnTuTu, and the Mi 6 is no different. With an overall score of 173614, the flagship is one of the best devices in the market today, at least according to AnTuTu. 3DMark 3DMark (Higher is better) Device Sling Shot Extreme Ice Storm Unlimited Xiaomi Mi 6 2806 40565 Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Exynos) 2519 24215 OnePlus 3T 1847 29055 Xiaomi Mi 5s 1576 17118 Xiaomi Mi Note 2 1585 18411 Xiaomi Mi 5 1622 19603 Honor 8 855 14938 Lenovo Z2 Plus 2045 25784 Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 751 11610 Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro 465 12213 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 461 13257 Xiaomi Redmi 4 293 9170 One of the key areas of improvement with the Snapdragon 835 is with regards to the GPU, and that's evident in the 3DMark scores. The Mi 6 outpaces the Mali-G71 MP20 GPU on the Exynos 8895 by a considerable margin, as well as last year's Adreno 530 on the Snapdragon 821.

The Mi 6 ticks a lot of right boxes, and is one of the fastest phones in the market today. The phone has a much better design when compared to last year's Mi 5 and Mi 5s, and the software situation has also improved considerably, with the phone running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The dual rear camera configuration is also a significant upgrade from last year, and overall the phone is one of the best that Xiaomi has launched to date.