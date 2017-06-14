It's time to see how the Xiaomi Mi 6 holds up in benchmarks.
The Xiaomi Mi 6 is one of the first phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 835. Built on Samsung's 10nm FinFET node, the chipset offers a laundry list of improvements over last year's Snapdragon 820 and 821, including a new semi-custom octa-core Kryo 280 CPU with four cores clocked at 2.45GHz, four cores at 1.90GHz, and an Adreno 540 GPU.
Synthetic benchmarks aren't indicative of real-world usage, nor do they highlight a device's user experience. For instance, the Galaxy S8 with its Snapdragon 835 (or the Exynos 8895) absolutely crushes it when it comes to benchmark scores, but the numbers don't reveal the odd stutter that's still present in the UI.
That said, benchmarks are an important metric to a lot of users, and more often than not, a high score in apps like AnTuTu forms the basis for a purchasing decision, particularly in markets like China and India. Without further ado, here's a look at how the Xiaomi Mi 6 fares next to the competition:
Geekbench
Geekbench 4.0 (Higher is better)
|Device
|Single-core
|Multi-core
|Xiaomi Mi 6
|1926
|6653
|Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Exynos)
|2011
|6347
|OnePlus 3T
|1915
|4277
|Xiaomi Mi 5s
|1729
|4229
|Xiaomi Mi Note 2
|1886
|4069
|Xiaomi Mi 5
|1304
|2816
|Honor 8
|1675
|4847
|Lenovo Z2 Plus
|1774
|3061
|Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
|794
|4250
|Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
|937
|4493
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
|866
|2932
|Xiaomi Redmi 4
|672
|1944
The Mi 6 holds its own against the Exynos 8895-powered Galaxy S8+ at both single-core and multi-core benchmarks, and edges out the Snapdragon 821-toting OnePlus 3T, Mi 5s, and the Mi Note 2 when it comes to multi-core scores.
AnTuTu
AnTuTu Benchmark (Higher is better)
|Device
|Detailed score
|3D
|UX
|CPU
|RAM
|Xiaomi Mi 6
|173614
|70556
|54418
|36868
|11772
|Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Exynos)
|173824
|72892
|52279
|38087
|10566
|OnePlus 3T
|154808
|62235
|49488
|34175
|8910
|Xiaomi Mi 5s
|132355
|54453
|38770
|27493
|11639
|Xiaomi Mi Note 2
|131803
|49847
|40617
|30994
|10345
|Xiaomi Mi 5
|103936
|39314
|33352
|23084
|8186
|Honor 8
|91538
|17637
|35681
|32141
|Lenovo Z2 Plus
|115875
|42754
|36574
|24026
|12521
|Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
|57756
|16245
|18883
|16743
|5885
|Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
|66988
|12735
|27243
|21773
|5237
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
|61909
|12710
|24118
|19629
|5452
|Xiaomi Redmi 4
|41434
|7829
|14918
|13643
|5044
Xiaomi's phones have always fared well in AnTuTu, and the Mi 6 is no different. With an overall score of 173614, the flagship is one of the best devices in the market today, at least according to AnTuTu.
3DMark
3DMark (Higher is better)
|Device
|Sling Shot Extreme
|Ice Storm Unlimited
|Xiaomi Mi 6
|2806
|40565
|Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Exynos)
|2519
|24215
|OnePlus 3T
|1847
|29055
|Xiaomi Mi 5s
|1576
|17118
|Xiaomi Mi Note 2
|1585
|18411
|Xiaomi Mi 5
|1622
|19603
|Honor 8
|855
|14938
|Lenovo Z2 Plus
|2045
|25784
|Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
|751
|11610
|Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
|465
|12213
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
|461
|13257
|Xiaomi Redmi 4
|293
|9170
One of the key areas of improvement with the Snapdragon 835 is with regards to the GPU, and that's evident in the 3DMark scores. The Mi 6 outpaces the Mali-G71 MP20 GPU on the Exynos 8895 by a considerable margin, as well as last year's Adreno 530 on the Snapdragon 821.
The Mi 6 ticks a lot of right boxes, and is one of the fastest phones in the market today. The phone has a much better design when compared to last year's Mi 5 and Mi 5s, and the software situation has also improved considerably, with the phone running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.
The dual rear camera configuration is also a significant upgrade from last year, and overall the phone is one of the best that Xiaomi has launched to date.
Reader comments
Xiaomi Mi 6 benchmarks: Putting the Snapdragon 835 to the test