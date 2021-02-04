Xiaomi's Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, which are among the best Android phones in Xiaomi's current lineup, have finally started receiving the Android 11 update. As reported by the folks at XDA Developers, the Android 11 update is now rolling out to Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro users in India.

The update arrives as build version 12.1.1.0.RJDINXM and weighs in at 2.8GB in size. It brings a ton of new features – including improved privacy, one-time permissions, wireless Android Auto support, smart device controls, and more. The January 2021 Android security patch is included as well.

Unfortunately, however, the update doesn't bring a newer version of MIUI to the Indian variants of the two phones. Xiaomi is set to introduce the global version of MIUI 12.5 on February 8, so it looks like Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro owners will have to wait at least a few weeks for a newer MIUI version.

While the Android 11-based MIUI 12 update for the Mi 10T series is currently rolling out only in India, it is likely to expand to several countries in Europe within the next few weeks.