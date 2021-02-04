Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

  • Xiaomi's Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones have started receiving the stable Android 11 update.
  • The new build is still based on MIUI 12, and not the newer MIUI 12.5.
  • Along with new Android 11 features, the update also brings the January 2021 security patch.

Xiaomi's Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, which are among the best Android phones in Xiaomi's current lineup, have finally started receiving the Android 11 update. As reported by the folks at XDA Developers, the Android 11 update is now rolling out to Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro users in India.

The update arrives as build version 12.1.1.0.RJDINXM and weighs in at 2.8GB in size. It brings a ton of new features – including improved privacy, one-time permissions, wireless Android Auto support, smart device controls, and more. The January 2021 Android security patch is included as well.

Unfortunately, however, the update doesn't bring a newer version of MIUI to the Indian variants of the two phones. Xiaomi is set to introduce the global version of MIUI 12.5 on February 8, so it looks like Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro owners will have to wait at least a few weeks for a newer MIUI version.

While the Android 11-based MIUI 12 update for the Mi 10T series is currently rolling out only in India, it is likely to expand to several countries in Europe within the next few weeks.

Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro is a great choice if you're in the market for a camera-focused value flagship. It has a great 108MP main camera, an ultra-smooth 144Hz screen, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

