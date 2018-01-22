Xiaomi teases the imminent launch of the Redmi Note 5 in India.

After a frenetic launch schedule during the latter half of 2017 that saw the introduction of the Mi A1, Mi Mix 2, Redmi 5A, and the Redmi Y1, Xiaomi is having an unusually quiet start to the year. However, if a recent tweet by Xiaomi India PR lead Clinton Jeff is any indication, that's all set to change next month.

Next month is going to be lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Clinton Jeff (@clintonjeff) January 19, 2018

Although Jeff doesn't go into any specifics, we're likely to see the Redmi 5 Plus make its debut in the country. The device launched to much fanfare last month in China, and considering Xiaomi's increased focus on the Indian market, the manufacturer would undoubtedly be looking to bring it to India soon.

Furthermore, we're just over a year out from the launch of the Redmi Note 4, and while it continues to rack up sales, we're due a new device in the series. Only problem with that is there isn't a Redmi Note 5 just yet, so we could see a scenario where the Redmi 5 Plus gets rebranded as the Redmi Note 5 for the Indian market.

A more exciting possibility would be if Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 with the same 18:9 display as the Redmi 5 Plus but with upgraded internals and a new design. As much as I like the display on the Redmi 5 Plus, the rest of the design is identical to the Redmi Note 4. And with the Redmi Note series turning into a serious moneymaker for Xiaomi, a lot is riding on the launch.

There are several possibilities here, but what we do know is that February is going to be a busy month for Xiaomi. The Chinese manufacturer is also set to exhibit at MWC, where the Mi 7 is slated to make its debut.

What do you want to see from the Redmi Note 5? Share your thoughts in the comments below.