Applications are now open for Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Mi A1.

Xiaomi has committed to delivering the Oreo update to the Mi A1 before the end of the year, and the company is now looking for beta testers to test out the Oreo build before it rolls out to the general public. The requirements are fairly straightforward: you'll need to submit the IMEI number of your Mi A1, fill out your region, and the duration you've used the device.

Xiaomi needs the IMEI numbers as this is how the OTA update will be delivered, and the company states that this information will not be publicly revealed. Interested? You'll need to download the MIUI Global Forum app from the Play Store, head to the Recruitment tab, fill out the requisite information, and hit Submit. If you already have the app downloaded on your phone, you can directly apply with this link.

If you're selected, you'll receive a PM from the moderators. The deadline for the application is 11:59 p.m. (UTC+08:00) December 11, and those selected for the beta test will have to join the Mi A1 discussion group to provide feedback. Hit up the link below for all the details on how to register for the Oreo beta test for the Mi A1.

Register to beta test Oreo for the Mi A1