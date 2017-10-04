Xiaomi's latest bezel-less phone is coming to India exactly a month after its global unveil.

Xiaomi said that it would bring the Mi Mix 2 to India as soon as possible, and the company is doing just that. The company has sent out invites to the media for an event on October 10, where it will launch the Mi Mix 2 in India.

Xiaomi's latest bezel-less phone retains the overall design of the first-generation Mi Mix, offering an all-screen front with extremely slim bezels on three sides and a ceramic back. As is befitting a Xiaomi flagship, the Mi Mix 2 is packing the latest internal hardware in the form of a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 3400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The screen itself is a 5.9-inch Full HD+ panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, and the Mi Mix 2 runs the latest build of MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

It's no coincidence that Xiaomi is launching the Mi Mix 2 in the country a mere month after its global debut. The Chinese manufacturer is looking to take full advantage of the festival season to kick off sales of its latest bezel-less phone, which will be its first flagship phone to hit the subcontinent in over a year and a half.

We'll know about the pricing next week, but it should be around the ₹35,000 figure. One of the main reasons for Xiaomi's success in 2017 is aggressive pricing, and that's likely to continue with the Mi Mix 2. What do you guys think is a good price for Xiaomi's latest bezel-less phone? Let us know in the comments below.