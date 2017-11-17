A few unexpected toys right ahead of Black Friday.

Despite being the fifth largest smartphone maker in the world, Xiaomi is a name that's unfamiliar to a lot of U.S. consumers. None of the company's phones have yet to make an appearance in the country, and while it'll likely be some time before this happens, Xiaomi is releasing a few new accessories in the United States in preparation of the holiday shopping season.

There are five products in total that are being launched, including some basic accessories such as a 10,000 mAh battery pack and over-the-ear and in-ear headphones.

If you're in the market for something with a bit more wow factor, you might want to check out Xiaomi's Mi Sphere Camera and Mi Robot Builder. The Mi Sphere Camera is a 360-degree camera with a 23.88MP sensor, and this allows you to record video in up to 3.5K. A 6-axis electronic-image-stabilization system should help to keep your footage nice and smooth, and an IP67 rating provides you with protection against dust and water.

As for the Mi Robot Builder, think of this as a LEGO set for the modern era. You can build three main designs with the 978 parts (including a robot, dinosaur, and aircraft), and once you've got your contraption built, you can use the companion app on your smartphone to easily create code to control it.

All of Xiaomi's products are available to purchase on Amazon now, and their prices are as follows:

See at Amazon