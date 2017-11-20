Xiaomi is ramping up its efforts in India.

Xiaomi has launched seven devices in India this year, but it looks like the company isn't done yet. In a recent tweet, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain hinted at a new device that's set to make its way to the country soon. No details were provided, but the stylized "i" with the Indian tricolor dots above the letter suggest the device will be tailored to the Indian market.

"i" is coming soon!



Any guesses what is this? 🤔 @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/rfmXuA8dfq — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said in an interview that the company will be ramping up its product portfolio in the country. Xiaomi sells over 200 items in China, ranging from rice cookers to screwdrivers, but it currently has just over 20 products for sale in India. That's set to change over the coming months:

We will definitely bring more interesting and high quality products into the Indian market. For example, this pen (shows a pen) costs two US dollars and it is a very smooth writing. Another example is screw drivers... very exquisite. In China, we sell it for 100 RMB. Other competitor products are 10 times worse in quality but three times more expensive. This is the most favoured screw drivers by engineers made by Xiaomi.

Jun also talked about tailoring Xiaomi products for local conditions, which is why the company is setting up an R&D facility in Bengaluru in the future: