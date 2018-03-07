After launching the 55-inch Mi TV 4 in India last month, Xiaomi is now adding new two models to diversify its TV portfolio. Both TVs share a similar design aesthetic, and are priced very aggressively. The 32-inch model will go on sale later this month for just ₹13,999 ($215), and the 43-inch variant will be debuting for ₹22,999 ($355).

The 32-inch Mi TV 4A features a 1366x768 HD-ready panel, and is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic T962 chipset with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The 42-inch TV features a Full HD (1920x1080) panel, and comes with the same Amlogic T962 chipset but with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The 43-inch model also offers HDR10 compatibility, as well as Dolby Virtual Surround Sound and DTA audio. Both models come with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, along with an Ethernet port, and three HDMI ports. The 32-inch variant has two USB ports, whereas the 43-inch model has three USB ports.

Both models offer Xiaomi's PatchWall interface, which serves up recommendations based on your viewing history. The interface also seamlessly integrates your DTH box, making it easier to find content from the likes of Tata Sky or Videocon DTH without having to navigate either service provider's clunky interface.

Xiaomi mentions that both TVs — along with the 55-inch Mi TV 4 — will be up for sale every Tuesday and Friday via its own portal as well as Flipkart. The first sale of the 32-inch Mi TV 4A will kick off on March 13, and the 43-inch model will go on sale starting March 16.

What do you guys make of the latest addition to the Mi TV range in India?

