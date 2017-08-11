Redmi Note 4 gets the Nougat update just as Indian sales cross the 5 million mark.

Six and a half months after it went on sale in India, the Redmi Note 4 is picking up the Nougat update via two different avenues. Xiaomi is rolling out the MIUI 8.5.4.0 OTA update to Redmi Note 4 devices in the country, delivering Android 7.0 Nougat, and the MIUI 9 global beta with Android 7.1.1 Nougat is now available for download for the phone.

The stable OTA update comes in at 1.5GB, and has a lengthy changelog detailing all the new additions:

New – Support for exFAT SD cards

New – Separate App locks for Dual apps

New – Option for hiding the content of notifications on Lock screen

New – Verification SMS are shown on the Lock screen only after the Lock screen password is entered

New – Slide to browse wallpapers

New – Renaming albums

New – Custom groups for albums with people

New – Pausing ongoing backups

New – Redesigned the Music app

New – Personal hotspot is now mutually recognizable by iOS devices

New – Separate updates for the system apps

New – Switches for common settings in search results

New – Introducing Screen recorder

New – Export birthday reminders from Contacts

New – Added official holidays for Indonesia, Malaysia, and Russia

New – Countdowns for exams, repayments, vacations, etc.

New – Anniversary reminders for important events

New – Calculating discounts

New – Manage to autostart for multiple system apps

Xiaomi said earlier this year that the Redmi Note 4 was the best-selling phone in India, and the company is now announcing a new milestone: 5 million sales. To commemorate the occasion, Xiaomi built the world's largest grain mosaic at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

The mosaic features over 88,000 lbs (40,000 kgs) of grains — including pulses and rice — with Xiaomi donating the grains to feed 5 lakh people on India's upcoming Independence Day on August 15.

As for the Nougat update, if you're looking to stay on the stable release channel, your best bet is to wait for the OTA update to MIUI 8.5.4.0. If you don't mind flashing the MIUI 9 beta build, head here to get started.

Did your Redmi Note 4 pick up the OTA update? Let us know in the comments below.