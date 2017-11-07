Xiaomi's latest handsets arrive in Europe, with a Spanish launch for its Android One device and bezelless flagship phone.

At a launch event in Madrid, Spain, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has unveiled its first major products for the European market. The Android One-powered Mi A1, as well as the bezelless Mi Mix 2, will be coming to Spain this month, along with an eclectic range of other products, ranging from the Mi Electric Scooter to the Android TV-powered Mi Box 4K media player.

The Mi Mix 2, launched in India last month, packs a 5.99-inch, 18:9 panel into an extremely svelte body, and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chip. In our review of the Indian version of the phone, AC's Harish Jonnalagadda called it "an easy recommendation if you're looking for a sub-$600 phone that manages to stand out."

The Mi A1 brings the best of Xiaomi's hardware and Google's Android One software in an affordable handset with dual camera features. It's powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, and boasts dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, one with telephoto capabilities. It'll ship on the Nougat version of Android One, updating to Oreo in early 2018.

In addition, Xiaomi's new product lineup for Spain includes the Mi Electric Scooter, a €350 vehicle capable of traveling 30km on a single charge, as well as more traditional gadgets. The Mi Box streams 4K video at up to 60fps for €75, and supports the HDR10 standard. The Mi Action Camera 4K shoots 4K video at 30fps through a 135-degree lens for €135. And the Mi Band 2 tracks steps and heart rate, and provides notification alerts in an IP67-rated body for a mere €25.

Today's event marks the first big European product launch for Xiaomi, a company which has so far focused mainly on China and India, and the launch of gadgets beyond phones at Xiaomi's new authorized Mi Stores suggests the brand is serious about building out a presence in Western Europe.

The Mi Mix 2 will launch in Spain for €499, which gets you the 6GB + 64GB version of the phone. The A1 will sell for €229 for the 4GB + 64GB version. They'll be available at two new Mi Stores at La Vaguada and Madrid Xanadú from November 11, before expanding to Xiaomi's online store, AliExpress, Amazon, Carrefour, MediaMarkt and Phone House from November 22. Pre-orders begin at 1pm local time, November 8.