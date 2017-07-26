The Mi 5X offers the same camera setup as the Mi 6 for half the cost.

Xiaomi switched up its dual camera strategy with the Mi 6, offering a phone with a standard 12MP sensor paired with a secondary 12MP telephoto lens. The company is now bringing the same camera configuration to the budget segment with its latest phone, the Mi 5X. The Mi 5X also offers 2x lossless zoom, but the phone will be sold for just $220 (¥1,499), nearly half the cost of the Mi 6.

The Mi 5X features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset. The phone has a full metal unibody design with rounded corners and antenna bands at the top and bottom, a look that's similar to the Mi Max 2. Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, dual 12MP cameras with the secondary lens acting as a telephoto shooter, and a 3080mAh battery. Like the Mi 6, the Mi 5X also offers a Portrait Mode that blurs out the background.

The phone will be sold in three color options — black, gold, and rose pink — and the device is the first to run MIUI 9 out of the box. The Mi 5X will go up for sale in China in the coming weeks, and as of now there's no mention of international availability.

Considering its price point and the fact that it has the same camera setup as the Mi 6, Xiaomi will likely launch the device in the Indian market soon.